Bill Clinton Revives Global Initiative in Response to “Inequities and Vulnerabilities Across Our Global Community”

In a statement on Friday, former President Bill Clinton said the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) will be making its comeback to address the many challenges facing the world today, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the coronavirus pandemic. File photo: Mark Reinstein, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Former President Bill Clinton announced on Friday that The Clinton Foundation will be reviving it’s defunct Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) to address “longstanding inequities and vulnerabilities” in the world due to numerous global issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The need for “cooperation and coordination has never been more urgent than it is now,” Clinton wrote in a statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped the cover off of longstanding inequities and vulnerabilities across our global community. The existential threat of climate change grows every day,”

“Democracy is under assault around the world, most glaringly in Ukraine where Russia has launched an unjustified and unprovoked invasion that has put millions of lives in grave danger,” Clinton continued. “The number of displaced people and refugees worldwide is higher than it has ever been—more than one in 95 of all people alive on the planet today has been forced to flee their home—and rising.”

“Members of the CGI community have made nearly 4,000 Commitments to Action that have made a positive difference in the lives of 435 million people in 180 countries worldwide,” the CGI website says. “CGI convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Rather than directly implementing projects, CGI facilitates action by helping members connect, collaborate, and develop Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable plans that address global challenges.”

Clinton founded CGI as an offshoot of the Clinton Foundation in 2005, along with his personal counselor Doug Band and – conveniently left out of the organization’s founding documents – late convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton later ended CGI in 2016 in an attempt to avoid a potential conflict of interest with his wife Hillary’s presidential campaign.

The initiative is slated to run from September 19th to 21st in New York City. Speakers at previous CGI events have included Ben Affleck, Bono, and former Presidents Obama and Carter.