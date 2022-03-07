CrimeLocalSociety

St. Augustine Teen County Has Declared “Delinquent” Charged In January Shooting in Deltona

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jeremiah Fuller
Jeremiah Fuller, 19, was arrested this week at the Volusia County Branch Jail where he was already facing unrelated charges. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammo by a person declared delinquent in Volusia County. He remains held at the jail.
Volusia sheriff’s detectives have arrested an 18-year-old St. Augustine man involved in a January shooting in Deltona, which injured a 19-year-old man. According to authorities, when the incident occurred on January 16, deputies were met with inconsistent information and lack of cooperation from parties on scene. However, since then, detectives have conducted interviews, examined evidence and using investigative means, confirmed the suspect’s identity and placed him at the scene.

According to detectives, shortly before 4 a.m. January 16, a victim was shot in his left leg outside a house in the 2300 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and has recovered. Jeremiah Fuller, 19, was arrested this week at the Volusia County Branch Jail where he was already facing unrelated charges. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammo by a person declared delinquent in Volusia County. He remains held at the jail.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

