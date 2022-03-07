Op-Ed: The Newly Reinstated Iran Nuclear Deal is a Disaster for Israel and the World

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





With the world’s attention focused on the Ukraine situation, the Biden administration has foolishly reinstated the 2015 international deal with Iran. The latest deal, after months of negotiations in Vienna, with Russia (incredibly) as the chief intermediary. File photo: BiksuTong, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – While, like a magician’s “the hand is quicker than the eye” trick, with the world’s attention focused on the Ukraine situation, the Biden administration has foolishly reinstated the 2015 international deal with Iran. The latest deal, after months of negotiations in Vienna, with Russia (incredibly) as the chief intermediary, closed on this past week-end with little press fanfare, merely reinstates the original pact, known as the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) whose key restrictions on Iranian nuclear activity expire in a few years. A disaster for Israel, the Middle East and the rest of the world. We will come to regret this action.

This “accomplishment” sadly exploded and came to fruition when other situations abroad, Ukraine, China and Taiwan, North Korea’s rocket launches and the climate change nausea seem to have befuddled the Biden administration and they appear to have merely “settled” for getting this Iran deal signed, sealed, delivered and out of the way with not much media coverage or interest. The Ukraine situation was helpful in covering up this sleight of hand deal. They will tell us it was the best they could have done at this time. But alarm bells are being set off in Israel, where that nation’s leaders have warned us over the years that Iran will surely have nuclear weapon capability shortly and they will be the sure targets. “The emerging deal, as it seems, is highly likely to create a more violent, more volatile Middle East,” Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett said last week. He repeated his ominous threat that Israel is not bound by the deal and is prepared to attack Iran if needed. More kindling on the fires. Remember, when a tyrant leader or a rogue nation such as Iran, makes promises to do disastrous things, they surely do their best to follow through. Look at Hitler in the early ’30’s. That scares Israel, Arabia and us.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The weak 2015 agreement, concocted and promoted by President Obama, attempted to prevent Iran from being able to build a nuclear bomb. Obama naively thought that by offering Iran relief from harsh economic sanctions in exchange for curbs of 10 years of its nuclear activities, he would placate Iran. Even the United Nation’s own International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has indicated that since the signing of the original accord, Iran has violated the agreement overtly by enriching its uranium stockpile to nuclear grade quality. You can’t trust these guys. A former State Department official, Gabriel Noronha, was quoted last week, “What’s happening in Vienna is a total disaster. The entire negotiations have been essentially run by Russian diplomats.” The concessions we’ve made to Iran last week have led three members of the U.S. negotiating team to leave. According to Noronha, in coordination with Russia, the Biden administration has “promised to lift sanctions on some of the regime’s worst terrorists and torturers, and may lift sanctions on Iran’s terrorist group, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which our government has formally designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

2. “What’s happening in Vienna is a total disaster” one warned. The entire negotiations have been filtered and “essentially run” by Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov.



The concessions and other misguided policies have led three members of the U.S. negotiating team to leave. pic.twitter.com/N8Si0GxMwE — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) March 2, 2022

We and the rest who are truly concerned with Iran’s directed promise to destroy Israel and dominate the Middle East, were alarmed to discover that even as Russia was gathering its forces to invade Ukraine, the Biden administration was relying on Russia to be its principal intermediary in the recent negotiations with Iran. We sense disaster in the making knowing that our president and his anti-Israel envoy during the Vienna talks, Robert Malley, have utilized a rogue nation, Russia, for assistance because the other rogue state, Iran, won’t negotiate directly with the United States. We can’t believe our eyes. One of the Axis powers, Russia, negotiating a nuclear deal between their Axis partner Iran and us. Will we soon bring in China or North Korea to mediate the current Ukraine crisis? You couldn’t make this story up if you tried.