CrimeLocalSociety

One Dead, Two Injured In Dania Beach Crash

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Dania Beach
According to detectives, the RAV4 was seen traveling westbound from A1A at a high rate of speed without lights. As the vehicle approached Dixie Highway, the left turn arrow for eastbound traffic turned green and the BMW proceeded to make the left turn northbound. That’s when the RAV4 struck the front passenger side of the BMW in a T-bone style collision.

DANIA BEACH, FL – A two-vehicle crash killed one person and left two injured in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, a 2021 Toyota RAV4, driven by Anderson Christopher Delinois, 21, of Miami, was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street in the left thru lane, approaching Dixie Highway. A 2008 BMW 328i was stopped at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Sheridan Street, awaiting the left turn signal to proceed north on Dixie Highway.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

According to detectives, the RAV4 was seen traveling westbound from A1A at a high rate of speed without lights. As the vehicle approached Dixie Highway, the left turn arrow for eastbound traffic turned green and the BMW proceeded to make the left turn northbound. That’s when the RAV4 struck the front passenger side of the BMW in a T-bone style collision.

The RAV4 rolled over before coming to a rest. Delinois and his passenger were transported to the hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. Deliniois suffered critical injuries and the passenger sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the BMW was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Florida ‘Capital Felony’ Sexual Battery Fugitive Arrested In…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: At The National Council Of Jewish Women, Abortion Is…

Bonnie Chernin

Volusia Detectives Seeking Central Florida Man Who…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,716