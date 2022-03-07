One Dead, Two Injured In Dania Beach Crash

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to detectives, the RAV4 was seen traveling westbound from A1A at a high rate of speed without lights. As the vehicle approached Dixie Highway, the left turn arrow for eastbound traffic turned green and the BMW proceeded to make the left turn northbound. That’s when the RAV4 struck the front passenger side of the BMW in a T-bone style collision.

DANIA BEACH, FL – A two-vehicle crash killed one person and left two injured in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, a 2021 Toyota RAV4, driven by Anderson Christopher Delinois, 21, of Miami, was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street in the left thru lane, approaching Dixie Highway. A 2008 BMW 328i was stopped at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Sheridan Street, awaiting the left turn signal to proceed north on Dixie Highway.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

According to detectives, the RAV4 was seen traveling westbound from A1A at a high rate of speed without lights. As the vehicle approached Dixie Highway, the left turn arrow for eastbound traffic turned green and the BMW proceeded to make the left turn northbound. That’s when the RAV4 struck the front passenger side of the BMW in a T-bone style collision.

The RAV4 rolled over before coming to a rest. Delinois and his passenger were transported to the hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. Deliniois suffered critical injuries and the passenger sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the BMW was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.