Habitat for Humanity of Broward Hosts 3rd Annual CEO Build at Collier City Revitalization Community in Pompano Beach

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Event co-chair Brent Burns, President and CEO of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. Future Homeowner Cynthia Queen, Sterile Boyd and family, Event co-chair Keith Koenig, Chairman of CITY Furniture.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – CEOs from many of South Florida’s largest and most influential businesses joined together in support for affordable workforce housing during Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s 3rd annual CEO Build on Saturday, March 5. The company leaders helped weatherproof new homes being built as part of a revitalization program for Collier City in Pompano Beach.

Event co-chairs Brent Burns, President and CEO of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. and Keith Koenig, Chairman of CITY Furniture led 40 business leaders who worked side-by-side with future homeowners striving to earn their piece of the American dream.

“Together we lead organizations that employ hundreds of thousands. We know how impressive these employees are and we need to speak up to ensure they have a safe, affordable place to call home. We cannot thank the participants in this year’s CEO Build enough for leading the charge for change,” said Koenig. “At CITY Furniture, giving back is at the heart of our brand. Our goal is to make you feel good about where you live — and that means both the place you call home, and the community we all share.”

“JM Family has been a supporter of Habitat for decades and are thrilled this is our third year sponsoring a CEO Build. We are always humbled by the opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder with families, whose sweat equity helps earn them an affordable mortgage, and I hope this serves as a rallying cry to other executives who want to join the fight. There is great need in our community and together we can make a significant, impactful difference for those who need it most,” said Burns.

Event co-chairs Brent Burns, President and CEO of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. and Keith Koenig, Chairman of CITY Furniture.

Today in Broward the median sale price of a single-family home is $500,000. That’s a 16 percent year-over-year increase. Investment in affordable workforce housing helps families build wealth and stimulates growth necessary for a healthy, equitable society. The impact of families becoming homeowners is profound:

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Their children are twice as likely to go to college

74 percent will report better health

Their net worth will climb to 44 times that of a renter

Habitat for Humanity of Broward offers working families a way to earn an affordable mortgage kept to 30 percent of household income through the sweat equity they invest. The success of the Habitat Broward model has provided hundreds of families with the economic empowerment that comes with home ownership.

“We build more than homes – we build communities, we lift up neighborhoods, often helping them turn the corner from blight to connected places of hope. And in these homes, we help families become more empowered leaders to help nourish that community,” said Nancy Robin CEO and Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. “These participants provide the compassion, grit and leadership that is helping our community respond to the affordable housing crisis. Thanks to them Broward’s will enter the future as a vital, inclusive, and equitable community.”

Collier City Revitalization along the NW 27th Avenue corridor is a top priority of Pompano Beach’s Northwest CRA and Habitat for Humanity of Broward. Improvements will include Habitat’s construction of 12 new single-family homes with one-car garages, street lighting and improvements to McNair Park by the City, and the addition of a new Broward Sheriff’s Office substation. The combination of these investments will increase low-income families’ access to affordable housing, improve property values in Collier City and increase residents’ feelings of security through improved lighting, the BSO substation, and a state-of-the-art community park and center.

Rita Case, CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group with a local child who will benefit from the revitalization program through Habitat for Humanity.

In addition to event co-chairs Brent Burns and Keith Koenig, leaders from companies such as Advanced Roofing, Amerant Bank, American Heritage Schools, AshBritt, AshBritt Management and Logistics, BDO, Ben F. Harrison Foundation, Burdette Beckmann Inc., Broward College, Castle Group, Celebrity Cruises, City of Deerfield Beach, Cushman and Wakefield, Denison Yachting, DOTOLI Group, The Festus & Helen Stacy Foundation, Inc., GL Homes, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Health Business Solutions, HEICO Corporation, Holy Cross Health, Hudson Family Foundation, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Kaufman Lynn Construction, KEITH and Associates, Mesirow Financial, Miami Dolphins, Miller Construction Company, Pirtle Construction Company, PNC Bank, Ranger Technical Resources, Rick Case Automotive Group, Right Management, Rogers, Morris & Ziegler, Tripp Scott, South Florida Business Journal, Walter Duke + Partners, and Channel 7 Foundation/WSVN were present at the CEO Build.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to families who are unable to qualify for conventional home financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and achieve the economic empowerment of homeownership. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.