Following CPAC, Same Kitchen Table Issues Dominate National Discussion

As we returned to RAV headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, my co-host Ed Henry and I set up shop at Benny’s on the Beach to continue our journalistic efforts, and interviewed nationally syndicated Las Vegas radio host Wayne Allen Root and RAV News On host Miranda Khan.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Last week, the Real America’s Voice crew attended CPAC, serving as both a sponsor and official member of the credentialed media interviewing dozens of high-profile members of the America First movement.

Both President Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis gave impassioned speeches, with Trump earning first place in the annual CPAC straw poll and DeSantis earning the top spot as the number two choice among the nation’s top conservative activists. The economic decline, moral and cultural rot, cancel culture, the stolen 2020 election and downfalls of endless foreign wars that land us in costly foreign entanglements were center stage.

The party fracture for the Democrats was on full display following Biden’s disastrous SOTU address according to Root, who pointed to the British sports books, which have consistently predicted the outcomes of US presidential elections for decades. Mr. Root brought up the obvious dementia and cognitive decline apparent in Biden during his historically short SOTU speech.

Lack of election integrity, which is almost universally recognized by most of the American electorate, was also on Root’s mind. It’s something that I have studied and can conclude is not just a Republican or Democrat issue. And while most people talking about nursing homes are thinking about how disgraced sex-pest and ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned thousands to a lonely death during the early stages of the pandemic, Root mentioned how some nursing homes in Wisconsin reported a nearly 100% turnout in 2020.

This is likely a result of ballot brokers fraudulently securing votes through coercing, or illegally filing ballots, on behalf of elderly voters who can’t fight back.

Still, even though legislators in Arizona and other key states where fraud occurred are fighting to expose the truth, establishment RINOs in local, federal, and state government are standing in their way. Denying President Trump his rightful victory is not only improper and illegal, it is flat out wrong.

Miranda Khan, of RAV News On, was also wise to remind us of the rampant inflation and economic consequences of the Biden presidency. She hit the nail on the head, people are hurting and President Biden carries the company line of claiming we are better off now than we have ever been before.

He talks about cutting the Russians off, yet we still sneak in hundreds of thousands of barrels a day of Russian oil into our nation, no matter what the fact checkers say. We destroyed the American energy independent Keystone Pipeline to fund Putin’s Nordstream 2, but yes President Biden, you are fighting the good fight.

With America at the crossroads, the need for truth in our politics is more apparent now, more than ever.