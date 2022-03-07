Deerfield Beach Man, 68, Dies After Crashing 2022 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle; Had No Helmet And Sustained Severe Head Trauma

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that left a 68-year-old man dead in Deerfield Beach Saturday evening.

According to authorities, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, Broward Sheriff’s Deerfield Beach District deputies and Broward Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near the 1200 block of South Military Trail. A preliminary investigation revealed that Rudy Dipietro, 68, of Deerfield Beach, was traveling southbound on a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on South Military Trail.

According to investigators, Dipietro was unable to maintain control of the motorcycle as he tried to maneuver through a curve in the roadway, which caused the Harley-Davidson to leave the road and strike a wooden fence.

Detectives say Dipietro was not wearing a protective helmet and sustained severe head trauma. He was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics. The investigation continues.