Deerfield Beach Man, 68, Dies After Crashing 2022 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle; Had No Helmet And Sustained Severe Head Trauma

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MOTORCYCLIST DEAD
According to investigators, the rider was unable to maintain control of the motorcycle as he tried to maneuver through a curve in the roadway, which caused the 2022 Harley-Davidson to leave the road and strike a wooden fence.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that left a 68-year-old man dead in Deerfield Beach Saturday evening.

According to authorities, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, Broward Sheriff’s Deerfield Beach District deputies and Broward Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near the 1200 block of South Military Trail. A preliminary investigation revealed that Rudy Dipietro, 68, of Deerfield Beach, was traveling southbound on a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on South Military Trail.

According to investigators, Dipietro was unable to maintain control of the motorcycle as he tried to maneuver through a curve in the roadway, which caused the Harley-Davidson to leave the road and strike a wooden fence.

Detectives say Dipietro was not wearing a protective helmet and sustained severe head trauma. He was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics. The investigation continues.


Jessica Mcfadyen

