COPS: Wisconsin Woman Killed Man During Sex While High on Meth, Then Dismembered Body; “Can’t Believe I Left The Head” She Said

Officials say that Taylor Schabusiness, 24, told police that she and the victim had been smoking meth before going to his mother’s house. At that point they engaged in bizarre sexual activity involving chains and dog collars, during which she went “crazy” and began to choke the man.

GREEN BAY, WI – A 24 year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with the gruesome murder of a man she allegedly killed during a sexual encounter while high on methamphetamine, after which she dismembered her unlucky lover, hiding his body parts – including his head, penis, legs, and others – throughout his mother’s property.

Police responded to a Green Bay home at 3:30 a.m. on February 23, after a resident living there reported finding her son’s decapitated head in a bucket, officials say; she had made the horrific discovery after being woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of a slamming door.

Taylor Schabusiness had reportedly been the last person to see the 25 year-old victim alive; officers found her at a nearby home on Eastman Avenue with dried blood on her clothes. When police asked her what had happened to the victim – who authorities have not yet identified by name – she reportedly replied, “That is a good question.”

A search of Schabusiness’ van revealed a crockpot filled with human remains, including legs; a search of the victim’s mother’s property turned up a plethora of grisly finds, including the upper part of a torso in a storage tote, a penis in a bucket, blood, “body fluids,” and bloody knives.

Officials say that Schabusiness told police that she and the victim had been smoking meth before going to his mother’s house. At that point they engaged in bizarre sexual activity involving chains and dog collars, during which she went “crazy” and began to choke the man.

According to the complaint, Schabusiness she said she enjoyed choking her partner, while insisting that she did not mean to kill him; nonetheless, she said that she kept going as the victim’s face turned purple and blood came out of his mouth.

She then allegedly played with the corpse for “two to three hours” after his death, using several knives – including a bread knife, “because of the serrated blade” – to dismember the body.

Prosecutors noted that Schabusiness told the officers that they’d “have fun trying to find all of the organs,” but blamed herself for being “paranoid and lazy” for not taking the victim’s head with her when she left.

“I can’t believe I left the head, though,” she said

On Tuesday, Schabusiness was arraigned in Brown County Court via a video conference on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. She is currently being held on two-million cash bond, and is scheduled to make her next court appearance in three weeks.