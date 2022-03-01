With More Than 1,000 Network Enhancements In 2021, AT&T Continues To Expand Coverage Across Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Mobile and Fiber Broadband Expansion Will Help Give AT&T Customers and FirstNet Subscribers Better Access to Internet

JACKSONVILLE, FL – AT&T* customers and FirstNet® subscribers in Florida got a big boost in wireless connectivity and fiber access over the past 12 months. In 2021, AT&T completed more than 1,000 wireless network enhancements in Florida, including adding nearly 180 new macro and more than 800 small cell sites. AT&T also made fiber available in more than 175,000 new locations in Florida in 2021. These network improvements will enhance the state’s broadband coverage and help give residents, businesses and first responders faster, more reliable service.

“We have been investing in Florida for more than 140 years,” said Joe York, president, AT&T Florida. “While the technologies have changed tremendously, our determination to continue connecting customers and communities though advanced communications remains strong. We appreciate the opportunity to serve a state where public policy leaders have created an environment that encourages investment in new and emerging technology.”

Why is this important? We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. That’s why we’re also boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network. This helps Florida residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play.

Committed to our Networks: From 2018 to 2020, we expanded coverage and improved connectivity in more communities by investing more than $3.1 billion in our wireless and wireline networks in Florida. This investment boosts reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

Expanding Access to Fiber: To meet the demands for reliable, high-speed connections in our increasingly virtual world, we are investing in solutions like fiber around the country. In parts of more than 70 metro areas, including in parts of Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville, AT&T Fiber® offers speeds of up to 5-Gigs with equal upload and download, which provides more bandwidth for consumers and businesses and creates to enhance their internet experience for applications like video conferencing, virtual learning, telehealth and gaming1. Last year we built fiber to 2.6 million new customer locations – the equivalent of nearly 300 connections per hour of every day, and we plan to continue investing even more in the coming years. We’re proud to be part of one of the largest communications infrastructure projects in our country’s history.

Unlocking the Power of 5G: AT&T is America’s Most Reliable 5G Network2. AT&T currently offers 3 flavors of 5G**, which helps enable the network to reach its full potential. Here’s how they work:

AT&T 5G using low-band spectrum offers fast speeds and reaches more than 255 million people in more than 16,000 cities and towns in the U.S.

AT&T 5G+ using recently introduced mid-band (C-Band spectrum) in limited parts of 8 metros, including Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando, sits between our other 2 bands and provides a great combination of ultra-fast speeds and wide geographic coverage.

AT&T 5G+ using high-band (millimeter wave) spectrum delivers super-fast speeds and unprecedented performances in high traffic areas including parts of more than 45 cities and over 30 stadiums and venues, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, EMA, law enforcement and 9-11 personnel save lives and protect communities.

Where can I find more information? For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.

1Limited availability in select areas. Internet speed claims represent maximum wired network service capability speeds to the home and recommended setup. Actual customer speeds are not guaranteed. Single device wired speed maximum 4.7Gbps. For more information go to www.att.com/speed101

2AT&T awarded Best 5G Network by GWS OneScore 2021. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its OneScore analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details

**To experience AT&T 5G+, you’ll need to be in a 5G+ coverage area, have a 5G+ capable device, and be on one of our plans that include 5G and 5G+ access at no extra charge. See att.com/unlimited for more details.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.