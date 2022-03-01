SecuritySocietyWorld

WATCH: Shocking Footage Released of Russian Missile Destroying Ukrainian Government Building in Freedom Square

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Officials in Ukraine's second largest city have released a video showing a regional administration building being hit by a missile that then exploded.
Officials in Ukraine’s second largest city have released a video showing a regional administration building in Freedom Square being hit by a missile that then exploded. Photo credit: Guardian News / YouTube.com.

NORTHEAST UKRAINE – Shocking footage has been released Tuesday depicting a Russian missile strike obliterating a Ukrainian government building in Kharkiv – the country’s second-largest city, with a population of 1.5 million – as the invasion of the beleaguered European country enters its sixth day.

The video footage shows the Kharkiv Region State Administration Building in Freedom Square standing peacefully one moment with several cars driving in the street in front of it; by all appearances, it could have been just a normal day like any other. However, in an instant, the building is enveloped by a massive explosion, with one of the passing vehicles caught in the blast seen slowly coasting to a stop before its occupants emerge.

The building was struck by a second missile as rescuers arrived at the scene, taking out the roof and reducing approximately one-third of the Soviet-era building to rubble, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko.

“Freedom Square was hit by a cruise missile,” he announced, adding that so far the attack had killed 10 and injured 35; however, those numbers are expected to go up as rescue crews continue working.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

“The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and injured,” Herashchenko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky deemed the horrifying attack a “war crime” in a Facebook video, noting that there were “no military targets” in Freedom Square.

“The strike against Kharkiv is a war crime. This is state terrorism on the part of Russia,” Zelensky said. “No one will forgive. No one will ever forget.”

The attack represents an escalation in Russia’s aggression during their invasion – which began last Thursday – after making reportedly little progress up until this point due to significantly stronger-than-expected resistance and supply chain issues resulting in food and gas shortages.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Lamestream Silent As Secret Service “Suspiciously” Missing…

Christopher Boyle

Mother’s Body Found Stuffed In Plastic Storage Bin On…

Christopher Boyle

COPS: Imprisoned Gang Member Was Conspiring With “Network of…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,588