Rick Case Honda Becomes Only Dealer In America To Win “Honda President’s Award” For 14 Consecutive Years
DAVIE, FL – Rick Case Honda was presented with American Honda Motor Company’s most prestigious dealer honor, the “2021 Honda President’s Elite Award” by President and CEO of American Honda Motor Company, Noriya Kaihara. Rita Case, President and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, accepted the award in ceremonies at the dealership on Friday. Rick Case Honda has now won the award every year since its inception.
The “President’s Elite Award” is reserved for only the Top 10 volume Honda dealers in the Nation, out of over one thousand, who are also recipients of the “Honda’s President’s Award,” and recognizes the dealer team for excellence in customer satisfaction, new car sales volume and business management. Additionally for 2021, Rick Case Honda received Honda’s “Master Circle,” “Council of Excellence” and the “President’s Award” for the 14th consecutive year—a streak unmatched by any other dealer in America.
The award presentation took place during a luncheon, also celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Rick Case Automotive Group, as well as the 20th Anniversary of Rick Case Honda and the Rick Case Honda Powerhouse, off I-75 and Griffin Road in Davie. The dealerships opened in 2002, and went on to set all-time, single-month sales records of 1,222 new Honda cars and 614 new Honda motorcycles—records that still stand today.
“Winning the ‘President’s Elite Award’ is a goal that all of our associates strive for on a daily basis,” said Rita Case, Case continued, “This is a team effort that requires a commitment to excellence by every one of our team members and we’re so proud to be the recognized as the best of the best in America.”
Rick Case Honda has been the largest volume Honda dealer in the Southeast United States every year since opening in 2002.
The Rick Case Automotive Group Celebrates Its 60th Year In Business In 2022.
The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Ioniq, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-Go golf carts. Rick Case dealerships are number one for sales volume in the markets they serve, some rank as America’s largest dealers. The Group’s national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.