How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to investigators, a man riding a Honda CBR1000 motorcycle was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. He was later pronounced deceased.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A three-vehicle crash left one person dead in Pompano Beach, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. According to authorities, just after 7 p.m., Monday, February 28, Farideh Shafagh, 76, of Fort Lauderdale, and two passengers were traveling northbound in a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta approaching Southeast 15th Street on South Federal Highway in the left turn lane.

At the same time, Delerick Easter II, 27, also of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling southbound in a 2017 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle on South Federal Highway approaching Southeast 15th Street in the right-thru lane. As Shafagh approached the intersection, she turned left from South Federal Highway onto Southeast 15th Street and crossed directly in front of the path of Easter’s Honda. This maneuver caused Easter’s Honda to strike the passenger side of Shafagh’s Volkswagen in a T-Bone-style collision.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The Honda motorcycle then rolled to rest and hit the front of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Maria Pisani De Molina, 65, of Coral Springs, which was stopped at the intersection, preparing to turn northbound onto South Federal Highway.

According to investigators, Easter was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. He was later pronounced deceased. Paramedics also transported Shafagh and a passenger in her car to the same hospital with injuries that were considered not life-threatening.

Detectives say neither excessive speed nor impairment appears to be considered contributing factors to the cause of the crash. The investigation continues.