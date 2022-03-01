CrimeLocalSociety

Fort Lauderdale Man, 27, Dead After Crash On Honda CBR 1000 Motorcycle In Pompano Beach

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

ONE DRIVER PRONOUNCED DECEASED
According to investigators, a man riding a Honda CBR1000 motorcycle was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. He was later pronounced deceased.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A three-vehicle crash left one person dead in Pompano Beach, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. According to authorities, just after 7 p.m., Monday, February 28, Farideh Shafagh, 76, of Fort Lauderdale, and two passengers were traveling northbound in a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta approaching Southeast 15th Street on South Federal Highway in the left turn lane.

At the same time, Delerick Easter II, 27, also of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling southbound in a 2017 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle on South Federal Highway approaching Southeast 15th Street in the right-thru lane. As Shafagh approached the intersection, she turned left from South Federal Highway onto Southeast 15th Street and crossed directly in front of the path of Easter’s Honda. This maneuver caused Easter’s Honda to strike the passenger side of Shafagh’s Volkswagen in a T-Bone-style collision.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

The Honda motorcycle then rolled to rest and hit the front of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Maria Pisani De Molina, 65, of Coral Springs, which was stopped at the intersection, preparing to turn northbound onto South Federal Highway. 

According to investigators, Easter was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. He was later pronounced deceased. Paramedics also transported Shafagh and a passenger in her car to the same hospital with injuries that were considered not life-threatening. 


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 

Detectives say neither excessive speed nor impairment appears to be considered contributing factors to the cause of the crash. The investigation continues.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

WATCH: Shocking Footage Released of Russian Missile…

Christopher Boyle

With More Than 1,000 Network Enhancements In 2021, AT&T…

George McGregor

Sanford Man Already In Custody On Possession Of Fentanyl, To…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,704