Excessive Speed Deemed Cause Of Man Killed After Smashing Head-On Into Concrete Wall of Fort Lauderdale Airport Tunnel

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MAN DIES IN CRASH
Broward Sheriff’s Airport District deputies and Broward Fire Rescue responded, and Polynice was pronounced deceased on scene. Witnesses who observed the crash told detectives no other vehicles were involved in the incident. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 26-year-old male early Monday morning. According to detectives, at approximately 3 am, Monday, February 28. Jamarc Polynice, 26, of Hollywood, was traveling southbound in a 2016 Honda Accord sedan on South Federal Highway approaching the tunnel which travels underneath the Fort Lauderdale airport runways.

A preliminary investigation revealed Polynice was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when his vehicle entered into a twist and began to rotate clockwise as it slid sideways over the pavement. The vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway through the concrete swale and struck a concrete wall head-on within the tunnel.

Detectives say that based on the physical evidence, excessive speed is suspected as the primary cause of the crash. The investigation continues.  


