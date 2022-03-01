Governor DeSantis Refuses Request to Send Florida National Guard to Biden’s State of the Union

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Governor Ron DeSantis has refused a request to send members of Florida’s National Guard to Washington D.C. to provide security for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening. DeSantis made the announcement Monday on Twitter, where he stated in no uncertain terms that he would not be activating Florida’s National Guard for Biden. File photo: ApostolisBril, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has refused a request to send members of Florida’s National Guard to Washington D.C. to provide security for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

DeSantis made the announcement Monday on Twitter, where he stated in no uncertain terms that he would not be activating Florida’s National Guard for Biden.

“Last week, the Biden Administration requested the assistance of State National Guards to deploy to Washington D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union,” he tweeted.

DeSantis described the request for troops as coming from the Biden Administration; however, the request actually was issued by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police.

DeSantis did not offer an explanation for his refusal, but as his past behavior has clearly indicated, the Florida Governor is not a fan of Biden or his administration. However, DeSantis has praised the president in the recent past, such as when he was quick to provide federal aid and support during the deadly Surfside condominium collapse.

U.S. Capitol Police announced Sunday that fencing will go up around the Capitol building and that roads will be closed in surrounding areas for Biden’s State of the Union.

The Florida National Guard won’t be alone in not attending Biden’s State of the Union; Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced last month that he would be boycotting the event in protest over strict COVID-19 guidelines.

While being interviewed by conservative new channel Newsmax, Rubio noted that attendees at Tuesday’s speech are required to submit to a health screening and have a negative PCR test the day before; masks, however, are not required.

“I’ll watch the replays on television. I don’t need to sit there and go through all of that just to make them feel good about how safe they’re being,” he said. “Honestly, I’m just tired of all the COVID theater crap.”