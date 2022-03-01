Deerfield Beach Man, 65, Charged With First Degree Murder After Fatal Stabbing Inside Century Village

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have arrested Javier T. Bourego, 65, for stabbing a man to death in Deerfield Beach on Friday, February 25. According to authorities, just before 3 p.m. that afternoon, Broward Regional Communications received a stabbing call near the 100 block of Ventnor East, which indicates the incident was inside Century Village, a 55+ retirement community.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded and located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Broward Fire Rescue also responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

According to detectives, several witnesses identified Bourego as the assailant who stabbed the victim. Investigators immediately located Bourego, of Deerfield Beach, at his Ventnor E. apartment inside Century Village and took him into custody without incident.

Later that evening, detectives were informed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 5:39 p.m. Bourego now faces one count of premeditated murder. The investigation continues.