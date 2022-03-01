COPS: Pompano Beach Man, 72, Responsible For Fatal Shooting Of Victim Deputies Found Lying In Pool of Blood

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to detectives, Donald Stephen, 72, of Pompano Beach, was taken into custody without incident, transported to the Broward County Main Jail and faces one count of murder without premeditation.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A 72-year-old Pompano Beach man was arrested on Saturday, February 26, for charges related to murder. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, at approximately 11:45 a.m. that Saturday, Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 2400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Pompano Beach.

When emergency crews arrived, they located an adult male lying in a pool of blood. Paramedics immediately began performing lifesaving techniques; however, the victim, whose identity wasn’t released, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Witnesses told detectives that the victim was shot by Donald Stephen, 72, of Pompano Beach. Investigators located Stephen within the vicinity of the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident. Stephen was transported to the Broward County Main Jail and faces one count of murder without premeditation. The investigation continues.