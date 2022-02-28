SWAT, Narcotics Units Take Down Dealers and Suppliers In Brookville; Pounds Of Meth, 100 Grams Of Fentanyl, 15 Firearms Off Streets

SWAT Teams from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office worked together to secure the property and numerous individuals on scene, while Vice and Narcotics detectives conducted the search. File photo: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

BROOKSVILLE, FL – In the early morning hours of Friday, February 25, 2022, a Vice and Narcotics Search Warrant was executed at 26240 Alamo Road in Brooksville. SWAT Teams from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office worked together to secure the property and numerous individuals on scene, while Vice and Narcotics detectives conducted the search.

The individuals arrest and charged were Beau Brown, 30, who was charged with four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, sale/possession heroin, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of machine gun/short rifle, and grand theft.

Kara Zoldak, 30, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Michael Steen, 28, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Victoria Beckett, 27, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Beau Brown, 30, Kara Zoldak, 30,

Michael Steen, 28, Victoria Beckett, 27

The investigation and subsequent search warrant were a complete success, leading detectives and special agents to a source of supply where a controlled narcotics transaction was completed. Three individuals unwittingly attempted to deliver illegal narcotics to undercover detectives. Those individuals were apprehended with 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 88 grams of fentanyl and 8 grams of marijuana.

Julian Patterson Delmario Austin, 29 Aldevonte Sanders, 25

The individuals arrested and charged were Julian Patterson, 42, who was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, possession of fentanyl w/intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Aldevonte Sanders, 25, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, possession of fentanyl w/intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Delmario Austin, 29, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, possession of fentanyl w/intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.