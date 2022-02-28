CrimeLocalSociety

SWAT, Narcotics Units Take Down Dealers and Suppliers In Brookville; Pounds Of Meth, 100 Grams Of Fentanyl, 15 Firearms Off Streets

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office
SWAT Teams from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office worked together to secure the property and numerous individuals on scene, while Vice and Narcotics detectives conducted the search. File photo: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

BROOKSVILLE, FL – In the early morning hours of Friday, February 25, 2022, a Vice and Narcotics Search Warrant was executed at 26240 Alamo Road in Brooksville. SWAT Teams from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office worked together to secure the property and numerous individuals on scene, while Vice and Narcotics detectives conducted the search.

The individuals arrest and charged were Beau Brown, 30, who was charged with four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, sale/possession heroin, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of machine gun/short rifle, and grand theft.

Kara Zoldak, 30, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Michael Steen, 28, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Victoria Beckett, 27, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Beau Brown, 30,
Kara Zoldak, 30,

Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot
Michael Steen, 28,
Victoria Beckett, 27

The investigation and subsequent search warrant were a complete success, leading detectives and special agents to a source of supply where a controlled narcotics transaction was completed. Three individuals unwittingly attempted to deliver illegal narcotics to undercover detectives. Those individuals were apprehended with 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 88 grams of fentanyl and 8 grams of marijuana.

Julian Patterson
Delmario Austin, 29
Aldevonte Sanders, 25

The individuals arrested and charged were Julian Patterson, 42, who was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, possession of fentanyl w/intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Aldevonte Sanders, 25, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, possession of fentanyl w/intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Delmario Austin, 29, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, possession of fentanyl w/intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Are You Sure You Want To Vote Them In Again??

Phil Orenstein

Man Dies After Arriving At Lehigh Hospital With Gunshot…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Have You Noticed Why They Come?

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 1,701