Sanford Man Already In Custody On Possession Of Fentanyl, To Be Charged With DUI Manslaughter For Death Of Deltona Motorcyclist

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Authorities say the investigation into the crash indicated that Devin T. Barksdale, 30, of Sanford, was impaired when he hit the motorcyclist ultimately killing him. Barksdale is scheduled to be served today with a warrant for DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage.

DELTONA, FL – In October, a 73-year-old Deltona resident was killed in a head-on collision when the driver of a pickup truck turned into his path. The crash occurred as the victim, John Candeto traveled south on Deltona Boulevard on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the right lane. Candeto was critically injured in the crash and was transported to Central Florida Regional where he later died from his injuries.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The driver of the 2013 Ford F-150, which detectives have determined caused the October crash will be charged with DUI manslaughter. Authorities say the investigation into the crash indicated that Devin T. Barksdale, 30, of Sanford, was impaired when he hit Candeto’s motorcycle ultimately killing him.

Deputies on scene noticed signs of impairment, and lab tests of Barksdale’s blood, drawn about three hours after the crash, later indicated alcohol content of .088 and .089 g/100mL. He originally told deputies he did not see the oncoming motorcycle and turned into his path.

Barksdale, who is already in custody without bond in the Volusia County Branch Jail on charges of violation of probation and possession of fentanyl, is scheduled to be served today with a warrant charging him with DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage.