Hernando County Man Sentenced to 32 Years for 2018 Fatal Shooting After “Erratic” Behavior Displayed at Job in Spring Hill Gaming Establishment

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Roger Vazquez
According to authorities, 59 year old Roger Vazquez, entered a guilty plea for the charges of murder in the second degree with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Vazquez was sentenced to a total of 32 years in the Department of Corrections, with the first 25 years being served day for day.

SPRING HILL, FL – On September 15, 2018, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to “Lucky Fish Games,” located at 10470 Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, regarding a shooting.

There, an investigation revealed that Roger Vazquez, who was a manager at the gaming establishment, had been acting erratically and waving a gun inside the business. Another manager who was present, called the owner, Jose Santana, to report Vazquez’s erratic behavior.

Mr. Santana then called Vazquez’s nephew, Raymond Correa, 47, and requested he respond to the business, as Correa was usually able to calm Vazquez down. At first, Vazquez responded to Correa’s attempts to calm him by unloading a firearm and placing the firearm on the counter.

A short time later, Vazquez produced a second firearm and shot Correa with it. After Correa fell to the ground, Vazquez continued to shoot him. Correa died on scene. When deputies arrived, Vazquez surrendered without incident.


On February 25, 2022, with approval from both the family of Raymond Correa and the Office of the State Attorney, Roger Vazquez entered a guilty plea for the charges of murder in the second degree with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Vazquez was sentenced to a total of 32 years in the Department of Corrections, with the first 25 years being served day for day.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

