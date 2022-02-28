Lamestream Silent As Secret Service “Suspiciously” Missing Years of Travel Records For Hunter Biden While Father Was Vice President

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Hunter Biden during an exclusive ABC News interview with reporter Amy Robach in 2019. According to Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), the Secret Service was unable to find any records at all pertaining to any traveling that Hunter did in the years 2010, 2011, and 2013, calling it ‘extremely suspicious.’ Image credit: ABC News / YouTube.com.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican senators investigating Hunter Biden – troubled son of President Joe Biden – have stated they have been informed by the U.S. Secret Service that there are no travel records available for Hunter during three of the years his father served as Vice President to Barack Obama.

According to Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), the Secret Service was unable to find any records at all pertaining to any traveling that Hunter did in the years 2010, 2011, and 2013.

Last month, Grassley and Johnson had requested unredacted travel records for Hunter between January 2009 and January 2017, the period of time that his father served as Vice President. The two senators said that previous records they obtained had numerous “inappropriate redactions” – especially when it came to a business trip Hunter had taken to Kazakhstan 2014 – and that three full years of records were missing altogether.

Secret Service Director James Murray confirmed in a letter to Grassley and Johnson earlier in February that his agency was unable to locate the three missing years of records.

“In consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, on June 11, 2021, the Secret Service provided documents responsive to your request in accordance with law, longstanding Executive Branch practice, and Department-wide standards,” Murray said in his letter. “In October 2020, the Secret Service worked extensively with your committees, and agreed to search parameters provided by your offices to identify communications regarding Mr. Biden’s travel. These search parameters did not yield communications for the years 2010, 2011, or 2013.”

From January 2009 through July 2014, Hunter was under Secret Service protection; however, the agency did not record any documentation for his travels – during which agents would be required to accompany him – for 2010, 2011, or 2013.

Grassley and Johnson stated that the complete lack of travel records during this time frame to be extremely suspicious, stating “[This] raises questions, given that USSS travel records show that Hunter Biden made trips to China and other destinations around the world, including, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.”

Grassley and Johnson have been investigating Hunter’s allegedly shady business dealings and taxpayer-funded travel while his father was Vice President, including brokering an energy deal between Kazakhstan and Ukrainian gas giant Burisma in 2014; Hunter had reportedly ditched his Secret Service detail – much to their annoyance – while in Paris in order to attend a meeting.

At the time, Hunter was a high-paid employee of Burisma, which Grassley and Johnson said “created an immediate potential conflict of interest” for his father, Joe, who was then helping guide Ukraine policy for the Obama administration. In addition, Hunter has been linked to other foreign companies as well during his father’s time as Vice President, including a Chinese government-linked firm.