Reward Offered For Suspect Who Stole Laptop From Anglin’s Fishing Pier In Lauderdale-by The Sea; Has Full Sleeve Tattoo On Left Arm

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help to catch a thief in Lauderdale-By The-Sea. According to authorities, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Thursday, February 17, Broward Regional Communications received a call reporting a theft at the Anglin’s Fishing Pier on Second Commercial Blvd in Lauderdale-By The-Sea.
According to investigators, as well as captured and released surveillance footage, the subject arrived at the pier, walked to the counter, took a 2014 Apple 15 MacBook Pro laptop, and left. The subject appears to have a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone with information about this individual is encouraged to contact Detective Glen Genovese at 954-640-4245. To remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.