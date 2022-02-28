Beacon Lake Honored At Laurel Awards; Lakefront Neighborhood Recognized With Two Gold Awards, One Silver Award

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Danielle Simpson and Jenn Kjellman at the Laurel Awards for Beacon Lake, a one-of-a kind community combining a friendly neighborhood feel with today’s most sought-after lifestyle amenities.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL – The Northeast Florida Builders Association’s (NEFBA) Sales and Marketing Council honored BBX Capital Real Estate with three Laurel Awards for Beacon Lake, a one-of-a kind community combining a friendly neighborhood feel with today’s most sought-after lifestyle amenities. The tributes include a Gold award for Best Community Amenity Center for Lake House, Beacon Lake’s Amenity and Fitness Center, a Gold Award for Best Realtor Promotional Event and a Silver award for Best Community Promotional Event. Both events highlighted the grand opening of Toll Brothers’ designer-decorated model home, Roseberry Elite.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for Lake House and for the outstanding events our team presented at Beacon Lake,” said Bruce J. Parker, Managing Director for BBX Capital Real Estate, Beacon Lake’s master developer. “We appreciate the accolades from our industry peers and we hope it will encourage everyone to visit our community, learn more about living at Beacon Lake and join the hundreds of families that love living here.”

Beacon Lake provides residents the best of St. Johns County living – small enough to get to know your neighbors, yet large enough to be able to offer the magnificent amenities and lifestyle today’s families desire. The community is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, attracting residents of all ages with homes for every lifestyle. At Beacon Lake, Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers are offering spacious single-family home designs to complement the community’s coastal-inspired architectural style and lakefront setting. Dream Finders also is building luxury townhomes in Harborside at Beacon Lake.

The heart of the Beacon Lake community is Lake House, the resort-style Amenity and Fitness Center. Anchored by a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake and nestled within 358 acres of nature preserve, the 8,200-square-foot Lake House is situated to maximize half-mile lake views and provides a stunning backdrop for sunrises and sunsets. Luxuriously appointed, yet warm and welcoming, Beacon Lake’s amenity center features today’s most desirable amenities – a junior Olympic swimming pool, fun pool and Splash Park, plus a crew house for kayak rentals and a demonstration kitchen.

Beacon Lake’s state-of-the-art fitness center offers virtual fitness classes, cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, spin bikes and a fitness studio. The community features a lakeside sand beach, pirate-themed playground and sports fields for outdoor activities, as well as miles of multipurpose paths for walking, running or biking. For the four-legged family members, a bark park offers furry residents and their owners a place to exercise, socialize and play. Beacon Lake’s neighborhoods have pocket parks and stop-a-whiles for relaxing and enjoying the community’s natural surroundings.

Both award-winning events at Beacon Lake celebrated the grand opening of a new two-story, 3,152-square-foot, designer-decorated model home, Roseberry Elite by Toll Brothers. The community promotional event featured family-friendly activities at every model home in the community and attracted more than 350 visitors. The Realtor promotional event, which featured a Scavenger hunt and social media photo contest, welcomed more than 230 real estate professionals including many who had never visited the community. Both events generated tremendous interest and attracted new visitors to Beacon Lake.

The Roseberry Elite by Toll Brothers is one of seven beautifully decorated model homes currently open for tours. Homes at Beacon Lake are priced starting from the $400s.

Beacon Lake is within the St. Johns County Public School District and currently zoned for A-rated schools including Ocean Palms Elementary School, Alice B. Landrum Middle School and Allen D. Nease High School for the 2021-2022 school year. The district plans to open a new high school in the 2022-2023 school year. Beacon Lake offers residents a central location near shopping, dining, employment centers and area beaches. A new Publix is located along the south side of County Road 210, just outside the community.

Beacon Lake is located on the south side of CR 210 between U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95. For more information, visit www.BeaconLake.com.

About BBX Capital Real Estate:

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital, Inc. is involved in the development, operation, management, and investment in residential and commercial real estate including investments, directly and indirectly through joint ventures, in master planned communities, multifamily rental communities, single family for sale communities and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com, or contact Bruce J. Parker at 954-940-4941.

About Dream Finders Homes:

Dream Finders Homes is a private, national home builder dedicated to building the highest quality constructed homes at the most affordable prices. Dream Finders prides itself on offering transparency in the home building process while earning the reputation of being ‘The Best Value at Every Price Point.’ Dream Finders strives to work with every home buyer to build a unique home that fits their lifestyle. Dream Finders, building the American Dream one home at a time in Northeast Florida, Austin, Orlando, Colorado, Northern Virginia, Maryland, Savannah and Coastal South Carolina. For more information, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.