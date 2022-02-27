Man Dies After Arriving At Lehigh Hospital With Gunshot Wounds; Vehicle Found With Bullet Holes

Detectives have reason to believe the incident occurred near the area of Bennington Drive and Baieriue Circle in Lehigh Acres, but the investigation is still ongoing. This incident is an active homicide investigation and according to detectives, appears to be an isolated incident.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Lehigh Regional Medical Center in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Due to the nature of the incident, Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the hospital and assumed the investigation. There, they located the victim’s vehicle with suspected bullet holes.

There is no threat to the public.