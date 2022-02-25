EducationHealthSociety

Templeton School Board Takes Up Mask Mandate; Hundreds Attend In Person, Hundreds More On Public Zoom

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Templeton Unified School District met Thursday evening, February 24, 2022, to discuss face mask policies where several hundred members of the public attended in person, and another 250 members of the public on Zoom. 
Templeton Unified School District met Thursday evening, February 24, 2022, to discuss face mask policies where several hundred members of the public attended in person, and another 250 members of the public on Zoom. 

TEMPLETON, CA – At a high energy standing room school board meeting several hundred members of the public attended in person, and another 250 members of the public on Zoom; the Templeton Unified School District met Thursday evening, February 24, 2022, to discuss face mask policies. 

After the meeting started almost 45 minutes behind schedule, Superintendent Aaron Asplund introduced the mid-meeting agenda item on face masks saying “Paso Robles elected to adopt a resolution that made masks optional,” which was met with very loud cheering from the hundreds gathered there

In public comment, parent after parent in the room shared stories of trauma and strife from the mask mandates. One mother spoke of her middle school daughter being left out in the weather for not wearing a mask. “They are not animals. They are human beings,” the mother said, “Not one mandated reporter to report abuse stood up for our children.” 

Others, had a different perspective, such as one parent identified on Zoom as “Dr. Susana A. Lopez, PhD (she, her, ella),” who brought her five-year-old daughter on Zoom to talk about how masks do not harm her and help her younger sibling stay safe from Covid-19.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
Templeton Unified School District met Thursday evening, February 24, 2022, to discuss face mask policies where several hundred members of the public attended in person, and another 250 members of the public on Zoom. 

Dr. Nelson Yamagata, president of the board, and a neurologist affiliated with Twin Cities Community Hospital commented with a self-congratulatory air “What we’ve done during this pandemic is really pretty good,” referring to the policies of masking, social distancing, contact tracing, and hand washing. 

In the meeting, board members freely revealed personal medical details, with Trustee Ted Dubost mentioning that he was “doubled vaxxed and boosted,” and that more discussion might be needed on the mask topic. Trustee Mendi Swan commented that her entire household was vaccinated and though she was “completely over the mask,” that mask decisions should be handled at the state level.

These three seats are up for election in November 2024, making them eligible for recall. Two other seats, currently occupied by Trustee Jan Nimick and Trustee Matt Vierra are up for election in November 2022. Both Rivera and Nimick appeared remotely by Zoom. All board members in the room were masked, despite the county no longer having an indoor mask requirement for public meetings. 

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to give a public statement on face mask recommendations Monday, February 28. It is unclear what position will be proposed by the Governor. 

At the suggestion of board member Matt Vierra the board will not wait two weeks to meet but will come back Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to immediately incorporate the February 28, 2022 information from Newsom into board policy, or to consider parting ways with the Governor on policy if the Governor does not significantly loosen restrictions.

Under California law, the public is required to receive ample notice before decisions are made by governing boards. School boards are able to make decisions on “action” items that appear on the previously published agenda, but boards are not allowed to vote on policy decisions when an item is only listed on the published agenda as a “discussion” item. Thursday night’s agenda item on face masks was set as a discussion item. 

The Templeton School Board meets on the heels of the Tuesday, February 22, 2022 decision by Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to no longer enforce the Governor’s face mask policies

Hunter Breese, a student who helped organize a mask protest at Paso Robles High School commented about the Templeton meeting:

It is time for the school boards of SLO County to step up, the way the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has, and end this absurd school mask mandate. Everything is well at the Paso schools and it is the perfect example of how students can make change.” 

After the Paso Robles decision to no longer enforce mask mandates, Trustee Dorian Baker, who authored and introduced the Paso Robles board resolution commented:

“This was an example of what needs to continue happening in America. Gone are the days when we can pay attention for a month, elect a few good people, and then walk away and hope for them to fight the fights. We need to elect good people, and then stay involved and help our representatives win the battles. That’s what happened last night!”

With 400-500 parents attending Thursday’s discussion online or in person in neighboring Templeton, and even more expected for the Tuesday, March 1 face mask action item meeting, Baker may have her wish of more participatory government come true. 

The next Templeton Unified School District meeting will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 925 Old County Road in Templeton, in a large meeting space across the street from the school district office. 

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Marion County: Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Agents Seized…

Jessica Mcfadyen

FRIGHTENING: New California Law Could Revoke Medical License…

Christopher Boyle

National Guard to be Deployed in Washington D.C. Ahead of…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,584