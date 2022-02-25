More Than $1 Billion in OUR Florida Relief Distributed to 186,405 Households; $37.3 Million Last Week, 6,189 Applications Processed

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

TALLAHASSEE, FL – From February 17 through February 23, OUR Florida approved 6,189 applications and distributed more than $37.3 million in relief to families behind on rent and utilities payments. In the month of February alone, more than $173 million has been distributed to 26,609 households. Total relief distributed through OUR Florida to date has reached more than $1 billion. In total, 186,405 households across Florida have found relief on rent and utilities payments from the program.

OUR Florida now has more than 1,200 team members processing applications, answering calls and supporting the program, an increase of more than 70% from the 700 team members working to support OUR Florida just one month ago. The efforts to strengthen the team reflect the commitment by Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Tidal Basin Group, which manages the program delivery, to distribute relief efficiently and effectively.

“We have a strong team dedicated to serving Floridians in need,” said Mark Misczak, COO of Tidal Basin Group. “With recent system improvements and additional team members, most applications are processed in less than 22 days. DCF and Tidal Basin will continue to provide eligible Florida families the relief they need while this funding remains available.”

Floridians who rent the home, apartment, or other dwelling where they live can apply for relief through OUR Florida. To be eligible for benefits, renters must be low income or unemployed, experienced a loss of income or financial hardship during the last year, and behind on rent or utility payments, or at risk of falling behind.

DCF announced earlier this month that Florida received an additional $740.4 million in federal funding to continue to operate the OUR Florida emergency rental assistance program.

To learn more, visit OURFlorida.com. For additional assistance, applicants can call 1-833-493-0594, seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST.