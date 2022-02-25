PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Renews Calls for Biden Cognitive Test Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict – “Going To Get More Americans Killed”

By Christopher Boyle
Ronny Jackson
Former presidential physician Ronny Jackson said that while Biden has “always been prone to gaffes” throughout his decades of public service, the degree of his mental impairment has never been as pronounced as it is now, leading to poor decision-making which he expects will get us in a war because of his lack of leadership, ultimately more Americans killed. File photo: ApostolisBril, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) has renewed his calls for President Joe Biden to take a test to measure his cognitive abilities, with the former presidential physician insisting that Biden is “not fit to be our president” during the ongoing European conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Jackson had previously been one of 38 Republican lawmakers who had signed a letter to Biden, 79, earlier in February, expressing their concern with “your current cognitive state” and encouraging him to have his mental faculties evaluated.

This week, Jackson stood by the letter he had signed earlier this month during a phone interview with Fox News Digital.


“The whole country is seeing his mental cognitive issues on display for over a year now, and there’s really no question in most people’s minds that there’s something going on with him, that he’s not cognitively the same as he used to be and, in my mind, not fit to be our president right now,” Jackson said. “Every time he gets up and talks to the American people, it’s not just the American people that are watching him speak, it’s the whole world, and that’s part of what the problem is here. He looks tired, he looks weak, he looks confused, he’s incoherent, and it sends a message of weakness all over the world, and they’re seizing up on that.”

Jackson said that while Biden has “always been prone to gaffes” throughout his decades of public service, the degree of his purported mental impairment has never been as pronounced as it currently is.

Biden Letter
https://www.scribd.com/document/558489224/2-7-22-Rep-Jackson-Biden-Cognitive-Letter

“He’s got 40 years of tape, you can go back and look at this man, so it’s not like we don’t have anything to compare it to,” Jackson said. “You can go back and look, he’s always made gaffes, he’s always made missteps, but never like this. This is something different. These aren’t gaffes….this is something much more serious.”

The former White House doctor-turned Congressman also claimed that Biden’s current cognitive state “was on full display during the debacle in Afghanistan” and is translating into poor decision-making when it comes to U.S. foreign policy, and said that it could have a negative impact on the country’s response to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“Biden is going to get more Americans killed, and ultimately get us in a war because of his lack of leadership,” Jackson said. “We should have strong leaders that are going to go out and lead. He cannot lead, he’s an ineffective leader.”

Christopher Boyle

