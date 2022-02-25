DeSantis Issues New Florida “Buck the CDC” COVID-19 Policy Calling For “Individual Choice” for Mask-Wearing, Vaccinations

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, along with state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, announced on Thursday new recommendations for COVID-19 policy that encourages the public to not wear masks and to use “alternative” treatment methods – such as off-label medications – to treat infections from the virus, running in contrast with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The recommended policy, entitled “Buck the CDC,” falls in line with DeSantis’ usual disregard for federally-backed COVID-19 rules and mandates, with the Republican Governor regularly calling for “individual choice” when it comes to mask-wearing and vaccinations.
“People want to live freely in Florida, without corporate masking creating a two-tier society and without overbearing isolation for children,” DeSantis said. “We are empowering health care practitioners to follow science, not [Dr. Anthony] Fauci’s status quo.”
The new policy recommends that Florida businesses drop mask-wearing requirements for their employees, and advises that anyone – adult or child – who tests positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for five days. The policy also encourages doctors and medical professionals to use their own personal best judgment when it comes to the treatments they prescribe for those who are infected with COVID-19, including considering “emerging treatments backed by quality evidence, with appropriate patient informed consent, including off-label use or as part of a clinical trial.”
Ladapo – who earlier this week had his nomination for Surgeon General successfully approved by the state senate – claimed that purportedly legitimate COVID treatments were being suppressed by the federal government, and that Florida’s new guidance will grant physicians a new degree of freedom.
“It’s really been a tragedy that my colleagues, my physician colleagues, have decided that it’s more important to stick with whatever the CDC or Dr. Fauci is saying than relying on their clinical wisdom, experience and scientific expertise, which is what doctors usually do,” Ladapo said.