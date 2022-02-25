PoliticsPress ReleasesSociety

Article III Project (A3P) Releases Statement on President Biden’s Supreme Court Nomination, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson 

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Jackson in 2022
Official Portrait of the Hon. Ketanji Brown Jackson, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit (01.20.2022)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project (A3P), today released the following statement regarding President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

“Judge Jackson has served for only eight months on the appeals court. She has written only two opinions as an appellate judge. Unlike how Senate Democrats treated President Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees, Senate Republicans will treat Judge Jackson with respect and dignity. Senators have a constitutional duty to rigorously vet Judge Jackson’s qualifications, record, character, and fitness for elevation to the Supreme Court. With her light record as an appellate judge, her confirmation hearing will serve as a critical test.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

“President Biden and Senate Democrats pretend they want more diversity on the federal bench. But they have a decades-long pattern and practice of opposing women and minority judicial nominees from Republican presidents. Judge Jackson’s nomination is historic, but make no mistake: President Biden and Senate Democrats don’t actually care about diversity; they care about power.”

BACKGROUND: Democrats have a long history of voting against women and minority judicial nominees made by Republican presidents. A3P documents the women and minority judicial nominees made by Republican presidents, which can be found here. During the Bush and Trump presidencies, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) voted against 52 women and minority judicial nominees, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) voted against 35, and Senate Judiciary Committee Senior Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)—who is a member of an all-white beach club—voted against 28. Davis recently wrote an op-ed for Newsweek calling out Democrats’ hypocrisy on diversity in the courts. 


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 

Davis is the founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P), a grassroots advocacy organization that supports constitutionalist judges, fights radical assaults on judicial independence and opposes nominees outside of the mainstream. Davis previously served as the chief counsel for nominations for then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), where he served as staff leader for the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh and a record number of federal circuit judges. Davis previously clerked for Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, both on the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Russia Declares War: If You Try To Stop Us, “You’ll…

Christopher Boyle

National Guard to be Deployed in Washington D.C. Ahead of…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Ukraine Mess Brought About By Progressives Like Biden

Alan Bergstein
1 of 1,919