Shelter Realty, Inc. of Las Vegas Announces Move to New Henderson Headquarters

After a recent portfolio acquisition, the new larger 2,600 square foot location on Coronado Center Drive will allow additional space to expand, take on more clients, hire more employees, owner says.







LAS VEGAS, NV – Shelter Realty, Inc. of Las Vegas, Nevada continues its growth heading in 2022, and is proud to announce the move to an all-new headquarters within its home territory of Henderson, which will allow the well-known real estate agency to continue to expand and serve clients more effectively.

Shelter Realty, Inc. is a full-service real estate company specializing in property management services since January 2011. Shelter currently manages over 575 residential and commercial properties within the Las Vegas area. Shelter Realty has also opened a Short-Term Rental division to assist clients who prefer to rent their properties on a short-term basis rather than long-term, and in early 2022 they acquired the entirety of Realty of Southern Nevada’s property management portfolio, consisting of a total of 63 properties.

Tony Sena, the Broker/Owner of Shelter Realty, said the decision to move his agency to a new commercial office space in Henderson – located at 710 Coronado Center Dr #210 – was a decision made based on practicality and the fact that the lease on their previous Henderson-based location had come up for renewal.

“Since our current lease was ending in mid-2022, I decided to purchase my own commercial real estate office, so I didn’t have to lease office space again,” he said. “It was important that we kept our office in Henderson, and I wanted to keep our office close to our former location for our clients and customers.”

“Our new location will give Shelter Realty a permanent home in the Henderson area as we look for future acquisitions,” Tony added.

The new location, coming in at 2,607 square-feet in size, now offers Shelter Realty ample space for their current operations, as well as make available more room to expand further in the future as they take on more clients and hire more employees, Tony said.

“This new location will be Shelter Realty’s headquarters for many years to come and with the increase in office space compared to our current office, it gives us the ability to add more office employees, if needed without the need to move offices again,” he said. “Our entire staff will be moving from our current office to our new office.”

In a city where the highly competitive real estate industry is currently booming, it takes a special combination of knowledge, professionalism, dedication and drive to stand out from the pack; Tony notes that Shelter Realty thoroughly embodies those traits and imbues them with empathy and patience to ensure a stress-free home-hunting experience. And that’s just part of what sets Shelter Realty apart from the intense competition in Vegas.

“There are so many property management companies in the Las Vegas valley, but what we try to do here at Shelter Realty is to treat each and every property as if it were our own,” he said. “Instead of your typical mission statement proclaiming, ‘hard work, integrity, and excellence,’ Shelter Realty is defined by one purpose: to eliminate anxiety in the real estate or property management process by earning the trust and respect of our clients.”

To find out more about Shelter Realty, Inc., please visit their website at https://www.shelterrealty.com.