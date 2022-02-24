Russia Declares War: If You Try To Stop Us, “You’ll Face Consequences You Have Never Faced In Your History”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Last night, ahead of launching the full-scale invasion, Putin issued his own stark warning on national television saying “….whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.” Photo credit: Sky News / YouTube.com.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – In response to President Joe Biden’s sanctions against Russia related to ongoing military tensions with Ukraine – sanctions that will likely be greatly elevated now that Russia has actually invaded the former Soviet republic – Russian U.S. ambassador Anatoly Antonov said that Americans will feel the fallout of the economic turmoil sure to follow.

Biden had implemented harsh sanctions against Russia after the country recognized two eastern Ukrainian regions as independent and sent in troops for what Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed were “peacekeeping” efforts. In response, Biden – along with England, Germany, and other NATO allies – put forth plans to freeze Russian assets and forbid business dealings with Russian entities in an effort to punish the country economically for their attack of a sovereign nation.

With Thursday’s invasion of Ukraine itself, Biden and his allies are now expected to step up their Russian sanctions significantly, as soon as today.

#BREAKING: Putin: Countries that interfere with Russia will face "consequences they have never seen" https://t.co/jJLlPJkpnr pic.twitter.com/pVQmizN0BY — The Hill (@thehill) February 24, 2022 🇷🇺 President Vladimir Putin has warned that if other countries interfere with Russia's attack on Ukraine, they will be met with "consequences that you have never experienced in your history". pic.twitter.com/2JevWdJ7XO — euronews (@euronews) February 24, 2022

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, however claimed in a Facebook post earlier this week that Americans – and, indeed, citizens of countries around the world – would “feel the consequences” of any White House sanctions against his home country.

“There is no doubt that the sanctions introduced against us will hit global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, with its ordinary citizens feeling the consequences of the price increase in full,” Antonov said. “I can’t recall a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world. We learned to work in such conditions. And not only survive, but also develop our state.”

The economic ripples of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are already being felt; upon news of the conflict breaking out, the stock market instantly plummeted and the price of crude oil – Russia, one of the world’s leading oil producing countries, contributes approximately 10 percent of global demand – shot up to over $100 per barrel, signifying that the currently high prices at the pump are going to go even higher very soon.

Last night, ahead of launching the full-scale invasion, Putin issued his own stark warning on national television to those who would try to stop him.