GreenPointe Developers Honored At Laurel Awards; Firm’s Northeast Florida Communities Recognized With Five Awards

By George McGregor
From left, Susan Taylor, Mike Taylor, Gaynelle James, Carolina Aristimuno, Terry James and Suzanne Cash.
JACKSONVILLE, FL –  GreenPointe Developers proudly announces the firm was honored by the Northeast Florida Builder Association’s Sales and Marketing Council with five Laurel Awards honoring three of its Northeast Florida communities. The awards recognized TrailMark, a nature-first community in St. Johns County, Tributary, a master-planned community set amongst natural waterways and evergreen forests in Nassau County, and Granary Park, a new recreation-rich single-family home community in Clay County.

“We are thrilled to receive these honors for successfully communicating the exceptional lifestyle and competitive differences at our communities of TrailMark, Tributary and Granary Park,” said GreenPointe Developers Marketing Director Gaynelle James. “We appreciate the accolades from our industry peers and we hope it will encourage everyone to learn more about our unique communities.”

TrailMark’s outdoor family-friendly Touch-A-Truck event received a gold award for Best Customer Promotional Event. The community welcomed more than 3,500 visitors who enjoyed climbing aboard and exploring vehicles of all shapes and sizes, and there was a Family Fun Zone with activities, food trucks and more. The event generated goodwill for the community and hundreds of leads for homebuilders, while providing a day of outdoor fun, exploration and imagination for residents and guests. TrailMark also received a gold award for its signage program that enhances everyone’s experience of the community’s comprehensive trail network and natural amenities.

Tributary was recognized for its online presence with a gold award for Best Facebook page and a silver award for Best Community Website. The Tributary Facebook page provides interesting and engaging content that educates the user on the surrounding area and opportunities at Tributary. The community’s innovative website, TributaryLiving.com, offers visitors a highly insightful online resource, providing in-depth information about the community, the area’s assets and other topics of interest.


Granary Park received the gold award for Best Logo. The community is situated among gently rolling farmland, and the logo honors the property’s legacy and heritage while presenting a fresh, modern and contemporary identity. Unlike logos for other real estate developments, the Granary Park logo provides distinction for the community as a nature-first enclave with unique appeal and character.

    “GreenPointe is fortunate to work with brilliant creative partners, Ruckus Agency and Cotton & Company, who are an irreplaceable asset to our team,” James added. “I am impressed by their remarkable talents and I thank them for their support in our efforts to succeed.”

 GreenPointe is developing communities throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.GreenPointeLLC.com.

