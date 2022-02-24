HealthScienceSociety

FRIGHTENING: New California Law Could Revoke Medical License for Spreading “COVID-19 Misinformation,” Without Defining It

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

FRIGHTENING: New California Law Could Revoke Medical License for Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation Without Defining It
California Assemblyman Evan Low, a Democrat, introduced Assembly Bill (AB) 2098 on February 15, would call for Medical Board of California or the Osteopathic Medical Board of California to impose disciplinary measures against doctors who are found to have perpetuated mistruths in regards to COVID-19 mask-wearing, vaccines, and treatment options. File photo: Wave Break Media, Shutter Stock, licensed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – A group of California-based medical professionals are rallying against a bill that, if passed into state law, would impose restrictions upon licensed physicians and surgeons from spreading what is deemed as “COVID-19 misinformation,” with the possible revocation of their license to practice medicine as the penalty for violating it.

California Assemblyman Evan Low, a Democrat, introduced Assembly Bill (AB) 2098 on February 15, would call for Medical Board of California or the Osteopathic Medical Board of California to impose disciplinary measures against doctors who are found to have perpetuated mistruths in regards to COVID-19 mask-wearing, vaccines, and treatment options.

However, the exact nature or degree of the misinformation that is required to impose the disciplinary measures is not clear in the language of the bill, and that’s what has some medical professionals up in arms, according to Physician Dr. Jeff Barke.

“The idea that they’re going to come after physicians that spread misinformation, without defining what misinformation is, [is] frightening,” he said.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Barke, a private practice physician in Newport Beach, says he has been a staunch proponent of individual freedom of choice when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions, arguing that mask-wearing, vaccination, and lockdown mandates were not needed in combating the pandemic. But while Barke does express opposition to mandates, he maintains that he is not against taking COVID-19 vaccines.

The idea regarding his opposition to AB 2098, Barke says, is that he simply feels any piece of legislation that blocks freedom of speech could plunge the entire scientific community into chaos.

“Science is not about consensus. It’s not about agreement. It’s about sharing and debating ideas,” Barke said. “That sharing and debating ideas has not been allowed during the COVID crisis.”

However, another opponent of the bill – Mark McDonald, a private practice psychiatrist in Los Angeles –said that he will continue to speak his mind about the pandemic, even if the bill is passed and becomes law.

“If they want to challenge me, then I’ll take them to court,” he said. “We’re going into year three of this nonsense and I think when you stand up and you don’t give an inch, in most cases, the bullies are actually cowards, and they will collapse.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Man Charged With Armed Robbery, Battery and Kidnapping After…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Kyle Rittenhouse Fundraising to Sue Media, Politicians, and…

Christopher Boyle

Doctor Who Testified at Senate Hearing Claims “100 to 200”…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,778