CrimeLocalSociety

Two Charlotte County Deputies Crash While Responding To Emergency Call In Englewood; One Rollover, Both Landed In Nearby Ditch

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Charlotte County, Florida
At this time, the exact cause of the collision is unknown. The Florida Highway Patrol has responded and is investigating the incident. File photo: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Charlotte County, Florida.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – Two Charlotte County deputies were involved in a accident while responding to an emergency call of an individual laying in the roadway of the 4200 block of South Access Road in Englewood.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

According to authorities, the call was placed to dispatch at 8:37 last evening, Tuesday, February 22, reporting a potentially unresponsive subject laying in the roadway. Two deputies patrolling the Englewood area were dispatched to the scene. While responding with lights and sirens, the patrol vehicles collided at the intersection of Cervantes Street and South McCall Road. The impact caused one vehicle to rollover, and both landed in a nearby ditch. Both deputies were unharmed and no community members were involved.

I’m extremely relieved that both deputies were unharmed. We have an entire team of dedicated members who devote their lives to creating a safer community. Oftentimes, just responding can be dangerous.

– SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

At this time, the exact cause of the collision is unknown. The Florida Highway Patrol has responded and is investigating the incident. All agency involved vehicle accidents are investigated by a crash review board with the goal of safer roadways and enhanced awareness of procedures and training.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Caterpillar Dump Truck Driver Dies After Truck Slips Into…

Joe Mcdermott

VIDEO: The Heartbreaking & Tragic Story of Emma Burkey:…

Christopher Boyle

Judge Rules Trump, Ivanka and Donald Jr., Must Sit for…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,690