CrimeLocalSociety

Man Charged With Armed Robbery, Battery and Kidnapping After Home-Invasion in Micanopy, Others Remain At Large

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Ronald Ganser
Ronald Ganser, 48, was charged with robbery with a firearm, armed burglary with a battery and kidnapping. Detectives attempted to interview Ganser about the incident, but he refused to speak without a lawyer present. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond.

MICANOPY, FL – On Monday, February 21, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested Ronald Ganser, 48, for robbery with a firearm, armed burglary with a battery and kidnapping.

According to authorities, on February 21, at approximately 9:45 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to a report of a home-invasion on NW 123rd Court, in Micanopy. Upon arrival, deputies observed a vehicle leaving the victims’ residence. Once the driver noticed law enforcement, the driver quickly reversed and struck a nearby tree. Several unknown suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The MCSO Aviation Unit (AIR-1) and patrol deputies began to search the area for the suspects. One of the suspects, Ganser, was discovered in a heavily wooded area on the victims’ property. He was detained for questioning, but the others were unable to be located.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

The victims said several unknown people wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves entered their living room wielding firearms. The suspects tied up the victims and began to batter one of them. The other victim was forced into a separate room. The suspects ultimately fled from the residence with around $1,000.00 worth of the victims’ items. The victims’ vehicle was also stolen by the suspects, but it was crashed and left on-scene when MCSO deputies arrived.

Detectives attempted to interview Ganser about the incident, but he refused to speak without a lawyer present. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 

Major Crimes detectives believe this is an isolated incident and is asking anyone with information relevant to this investigation, or who may have observed something suspicious in the area, to contact Detective John Lightle at (352) 369-6715.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Plantation Man Charged With Murder After Fatally Stabbing…

Joe Mcdermott

Orange City Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Possessing Child…

Joe Mcdermott

CDC Admits It’s Keeping Data from U.S. Public Because It’s…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,692