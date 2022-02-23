Man Charged With Armed Robbery, Battery and Kidnapping After Home-Invasion in Micanopy, Others Remain At Large

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Ronald Ganser, 48, was charged with robbery with a firearm, armed burglary with a battery and kidnapping. Detectives attempted to interview Ganser about the incident, but he refused to speak without a lawyer present. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond.

MICANOPY, FL – On Monday, February 21, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested Ronald Ganser, 48, for robbery with a firearm, armed burglary with a battery and kidnapping.

According to authorities, on February 21, at approximately 9:45 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to a report of a home-invasion on NW 123rd Court, in Micanopy. Upon arrival, deputies observed a vehicle leaving the victims’ residence. Once the driver noticed law enforcement, the driver quickly reversed and struck a nearby tree. Several unknown suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The MCSO Aviation Unit (AIR-1) and patrol deputies began to search the area for the suspects. One of the suspects, Ganser, was discovered in a heavily wooded area on the victims’ property. He was detained for questioning, but the others were unable to be located.

The victims said several unknown people wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves entered their living room wielding firearms. The suspects tied up the victims and began to batter one of them. The other victim was forced into a separate room. The suspects ultimately fled from the residence with around $1,000.00 worth of the victims’ items. The victims’ vehicle was also stolen by the suspects, but it was crashed and left on-scene when MCSO deputies arrived.

Major Crimes detectives believe this is an isolated incident and is asking anyone with information relevant to this investigation, or who may have observed something suspicious in the area, to contact Detective John Lightle at (352) 369-6715.