Doctor Who Testified at Senate Hearing Claims “100 to 200” Members of Congress Have Been Discreetly Treated with Ivermectin

In December 2020, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee heard from several medical professionals including Pierre Kory, who advocated for alternative COVID-19 treatments and mitigation measures to those of the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and World Health Organization. Kory did not mention how long after his Senate testimony lawmakers may have been treated.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pierre Kory, MD, MPA, a critical care physician who gained attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for advocating widespread off-label use of certain drugs as treatments for COVID-19, has made the claim that as many as 200 members of Congress have been treated for COVID-19 with the controversial antiparasitic drug Ivermectin, resulting in no hospitalizations.

Ivermectin has proven to be a controversial “alternative” treatment for COVID-19 that many health organizations, inducing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have said is ineffective against the virus, and may actually be harmful if taken incorrectly.

However, a recent study conducted in Japan indicated that Ivermectin produced an “anti-viral” effect on the Omicron COVID-19 variant, in addition to other variants of the virus as well. In addition, the University of Oxford in the UK has also announced a clinical trial to investigate Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment as well.

Fun fact: Between 100-200 United States Congress Members (plus many of their staffers & family members) with COVID.. were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with ivermectin & the I-MASK+ protocol at https://t.co/OvU8SLfLJq. None have gone to hospital. Just sayin' — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) October 8, 2021 To all the comments asking for sources/names for the below:



1) This came from a highly credible source inside Congress who has asked to remain anonymous

2) I would never divulge the medical treatments of individual members, nor do I know them myself



I fully stand by this tweet. https://t.co/Vt6UJ2K7sT — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) October 8, 2021

Kory, founder of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) – a group of physicians and former journalists formed in April 2020 that has advocated for various treatments for COVID-19 – issued a tweet where he claimed that members of Congress had utilized Ivermectin to successfully treat COVID-19, but that none of them had divulged this to the public.

“Fun fact: Between 100-200 United States Congress Members (plus many of their staffers & family members) with COVID were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with ivermectin & the I-MASK+ protocol at http://flccc.net. None have gone to hospital. Just sayin’,” Kory’s tweet read.

When asked for sources to back up his claim, Kory was unable to name names, but stated that the individuals in question were “highly credible.”

“To all the comments asking for sources/names for the below:

This came from a highly credible source inside Congress who has asked to remain anonymous. I would never divulge the medical treatments of individual members, nor do I know them myself

I fully stand by this tweet.”

Kory had called ivermectin a miracle drug at a December 2020 Senate hearing saying his opinion was based on eleven ‘randomized and controlled trials.’

“You need to have a group that is comparable to those who you treat and then you compare them to those who you do not treat. What I am trying to message today, is in our manuscript, we now have 11, randomized, controlled trials, every one of those controlled trials, show that in the ivermectin treated group, lives are saved, there is less need for hospitalization, and there is less transmission and less case counts. It is a fundamentally and powerfully effective therapy against covid-19. We need the NIH to review [this] data, we have the data. – Pierre Kory, MD, MPA [Listen to this Statement (1:08:25)]

