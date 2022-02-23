Detectives Say DeLand Shooting After Confrontation Was Not Self Defense; Charge Shooter With Attempted First-Degree Murder

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Ryan Hawkins, 45, was arrested without incident Tuesday after what detectives said was a thorough investigation into a shooting at a DeLand home where Hawkins was inside with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend showed up, who was said to have entered her house and confronted her and Hawkins, her current boyfriend. Hawkins was being held pending his first appearance before a judge today, Wednesday.

DELAND, FL – The shooter in a February 5 altercation that critically wounded a DeLand man has been charged with attempted murder after a thorough investigation into the incident. According to authorities, Ryan Hawkins, 45, was arrested without incident Tuesday evening at the location of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation confirmed that the victim showed up two times, prompting two confrontations at the South Blue Lake Avenue home where Hawkins was inside with his girlfriend. The second encounter led to a physical altercation outside the house, and Hawkins told deputies that after the victim armed himself with a brick, Hawkins fired at him.

The investigation continued, confirming that the victim twice showed up at the house, and a confrontation occurred in the yard. However, detectives determined that Hawkins was actually the first to pick up the brick as a weapon.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Detectives also determined that following the physical fight, Hawkins retreated inside to retrieve a gun. Video evidence showed Hawkins initially fired while the victim was still in the front yard. Then he continued firing as the victim attempted to run away.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. He survived following emergency surgery in the Intensive Care Unit at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Hawkins’ actions exceeded self-defense, and detectives obtained a warrant for attempted first-degree murder.

Hawkins was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was being held without bond pending his first appearance before a judge Wednesday.