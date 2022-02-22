The Heartbreaking & Tragic Story of Emma Burkey: Suffered Rare Reaction After Taking The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Emma Burkey, 18, became seriously ill with seizures and clotting in the brain following her vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 one-dose vaccine on March 20, 2021. Emma was put into an induced coma, ventilated and at least three brain surgeries have been done to repair blood clots. Photo Credit: Frontline Films.

LAS VEGAS, NV – America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD), a conservative and controversial political group, recently released a video via their Frontline Films, chronicling the tragic tale of a Las Vegas teen who suffered rare and horribly debilitating side effects after taking the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Emma Burkey, 18, was a beach lover and dreamed of working with babies and young children; she was especially looking forward to an upcoming family trip to Hawaii.

However, after taking the J&J jab on March 10, 2021, those plans went horribly awry; Emma has been confined to a motorized wheelchair for the past ten months as a result of rare and devastating side effects to the vaccine, and she is slowly struggling to relearn to walk again.

“I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” she said. “I got it because I work with babies in the nursery and I volunteer there and then I also babysit, so I’m around babies all the time. That’s what I love to do, I didn’t want to put the babies in danger.”

“I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s one dose, they said it’d be easy,” Emma continued. “I had fevers and vomiting, but the doctor said that it was normal so we didn’t think anything of it.”

On April 2, Emma developed a horrible headache which she described as feeling as if her head was “vibrating.” After having more problems overnight, Emma eventually became unresponsive and started experiencing seizures; she was airlifted immediately to Loma Linda Hospital in Southern California.

After undergoing a series of tests, Emma’s mother Kathy was told that her daughter had experienced a stroke.

“The doctor said, ‘well it was just a small bleed,’ and okay, well, why is she having a bleed?” Kathy said. “They told us it was going to be a very long weekend.

Ultimately, Emma was put into an induced coma, ventilated, and had at least three brain surgeries to repair blood clots.

“They said that I had four strokes,” Emma said. “And I was like, how in the world can a person have four strokes and still be okay?”

Emma’s road to recovery has been long, painful, and extraordinarily expensive; her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help manage her massive healthcare costs that has raised nearly $72,000 to date.

However, reports released after the Frontline Films video was produced indicate that Emma continues to improve, and thanks to weekly therapy can now stand on her own with the use of a cane and walk with the use of a walker.

“She was steadily improving. It was just amazing after all of this,” Kathy said. “I know that it is going to be a wonderful life, if she has the spirit and she has God in her and he’s healing her, but it is not going to be the life that any of us had envisioned.”

After her harrowing experience, Emma said that she regrets her decision to take the J&J vaccine, but remains hopeful that she will one day make a complete recovery and live the life she’s always hoped for.

“If I had known that this could have happened to me, I wouldn’t have done it. I feel upset and sad and angry. I was going to go to college for a child development because I love kids, and now I can’t even hold a baby,” she said. “I’m disappointed because I trusted Johnson & Johnson…but a year from now I want be able to walk on the beach with the sand my toes and be able to hold and play with babies.”

NOTES: The J & J vaccine was put on hold due to ‘six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot’ – however, in April 2021, the J & J vaccine has was resumed after scientific teams at the FDA and CDC lifted the pause saying the vaccine should resume.

The Frontline Films video – released on February 2nd, 2022 – claims that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been only 335 COVID-19 deaths to date under the age of 18; they then compare that number against the latest U.S. Census, which puts the number of people in the country in that age range at 73 million.

However, Frontline’s claim as to the number of deaths under the age of 18 is incorrect. According to the CDC’s website, between the dates of January 4th, 2020 and February 12th, 2022, there have actually been a total of 907 deaths under the age of 18. This is comparatively a small fraction of the overall U.S. population in that age range, but nonetheless represents a factual error on the part of the filmmakers.