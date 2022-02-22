Plantation Man Charged With Murder After Fatally Stabbing Victim On University Drive In Tamarac

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to detectives, David Vaz, 67, of Plantation, admitted to stabbing the victim during an altercation. The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Vaz faces one count of murder.

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested a man for fatally stabbing another man in Tamarac. According to detectives, Around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, February 11, Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the area of North University Drive and West McNab Road for a report of an injured man in the roadway.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

An off-duty Plantation Police sergeant who was traveling northbound on University Drive observed a naked man in the middle of the roadway. The man, identified as John Lucki, 49, of Tamarac, was bleeding and there were blood stained clothes scattered on the roadway. Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide detectives responded to the scene as it appeared the victim was possibly struck by a vehicle. However, further investigation revealed that Lucki was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown man. Broward Sheriff’s Homicide Unit detectives responded and determined a fight had taken place between Lucki and the subject, who was later identified as David Vaz.

Detectives say a verbal altercation occurred in the median area of the 7200 block of North University Drive. The altercation turned physical and Vaz stabbed Lucki with a knife. On February 12, detectives located Vaz, 67, of Plantation, and transported him to Broward Sheriff’s Public Safety Building where detectives say he admitted to stabbing Lucki. He faces one count of murder.