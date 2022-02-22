Orange City Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Possessing Child Pornography Released After Posting $150,000 Bail

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Francisco Siaca, 47, was arrested over the weekend on a warrant as a result of the investigation conducted by the Child Exploitation Unit since December 2021.

ORANGE CITY, FL – Volusia County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 47-year-old Orange City man on 10 counts of possessing child pornography after the Volusia Sheriff’s Office was alerted via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives say during the investigation, 10 electronic files were located that portrayed male and female children in sexually exploitive situations. Victims were estimated to range from toddler to 13 years old.

On February 3, detectives executed a search warrant at Siaca’s home where they interviewed both him and his wife. In an interview with detectives, Siaca confirmed he uploaded and sent files of child pornography. Detectives do not believe he manufactured the suspected child pornography.

Siaca was arrested Saturday and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail. He was released after posting $150,000 bail.