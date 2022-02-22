Homicide Detectives Looking To ID Drivers Of White Cadillac Escalade With Group of ATV’s From Fatal Shooting In Cooper City

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

COOPER CITY, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are asking for the public’s help to identify a gunman they say killed a man in Cooper City on Sunday, February 20. According to detectives, the crime occurred shortly before 4:40 p.m. at 5600 Flamingo Road. Investigators say numerous ATVs and dirt bikes were riding northbound on Flamingo Road from Stirling Road when the victims were shot from a White Cadillac Escalade driving in the same direction.

Broward Sheriff’s district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue quickly responded and located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Marterius Zackery, 26, of Georgia, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Steven Schedtini, 23, also of Georgia, was shot in the arm, and transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Schedtini said they were visiting from Georgia and were ATV riders.

The Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case and investigators believe several people may have recorded the shooting. Anyone with video that captured the incident is encouraged to come forward and upload the video on www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Detectives are reminding tipsters they can remain anonymous.

Sheriff Gregory Tony emphasized this incident is a stern reminder of the dangerous consequences of this careless behavior.