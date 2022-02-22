CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Offering Reward for Two Suspects Wanted For Grand Theft from ACE Hardware in Greenacres

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Grand Theft from ACE Hardware
According to authorities, the two unknown male’s entered ACE Hardware and selected four Stihl trimmers and left the store without paying. The store suffered a loss of over $1,500.

GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate suspects they say is wanted for Grand Theft. According to authorities, the two unknown male’s entered ACE Hardware and selected four Stihl trimmers and left the store without paying. The store suffered a loss of over $1,500. 

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

This incident occurred on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The ACE Hardware is located in the 6700 block of Forest Hill Blvd, in Greenacres near Jog Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Judge Rules Trump, Ivanka and Donald Jr., Must Sit for…

Christopher Boyle

Fleeing Suspects Apprehended After Ditching Stolen Vehicle…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Accomplice Found Dead in French Jail…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,689