Detectives Offering Reward for Two Suspects Wanted For Grand Theft from ACE Hardware in Greenacres

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, the two unknown male’s entered ACE Hardware and selected four Stihl trimmers and left the store without paying. The store suffered a loss of over $1,500.

GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate suspects they say is wanted for Grand Theft. According to authorities, the two unknown male’s entered ACE Hardware and selected four Stihl trimmers and left the store without paying. The store suffered a loss of over $1,500.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

This incident occurred on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The ACE Hardware is located in the 6700 block of Forest Hill Blvd, in Greenacres near Jog Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.