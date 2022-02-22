CDC Admits It’s Keeping Data from U.S. Public Because It’s “Not Ready for Prime Time,” And Could Be “Misinterpreted” By Vaccine Skeptics

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, a Boston University expert on emerging infectious diseases policy and research, joined CNBC to discuss the CDC not publishing large portions of data after a story from the New York Times broke. Some of the data missing from recent CDC reports includes including hospitalizations broken down by age, race and vaccination status, as well as the effectiveness of booster shots. Photo credit: CNBC Television / YouTube.com

WASHNGTON, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has gone on the record to admit that they have been keeping large amounts of data related to COVID-19 from the American public because they fear it may be “misinterpreted,” leading to “vaccine hesitancy.”

Reports say that the CDC has only published a small amount of the data it has amassed on COVID-19; when asked why the data was being withheld, CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund basically said that it’s just not ready yet, despite the country being over two years into the pandemic at this point.

“Because basically, at the end of the day, it’s not yet ready for prime time,” she said. “Our priority when gathering any data is to ensure that it’s accurate and actionable.”

However, another reason factoring into the CDC’s decision, Nordlund admitted, is that the agency believes that the data could be “misinterpreted.”

Some of the data missing from recent CDC reports includes including hospitalizations broken down by age, race and vaccination status, as well as the effectiveness of booster shots; two weeks ago, the CDC released information on how effective booster shots were for adults aged 65 and younger, but complete figures from the 18 to 49 age range were oddly left out.

The New York Times Makes A Stunning Admission About CDC Data On Vaccines

What data that was released illustrated that adults in the 18 to 49 age range still showed protection from their initial vaccinations that booster shots were possibly not needed.

Other data that is only trickling out from the CDC involves the potential for COVID-19 to be present in wastewater, despite the fact that investigations into this phenomenon have been conducted at the state-level since the inception of the pandemic.

Dr. Daniel Jernigan, Acting Deputy Director for Public Health Science and Surveillance at CDC, has noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s responses to it have exposed how outdated most health agencies are in the modern day.