Caterpillar Dump Truck Driver Dies After Truck Slips Into Parkland Canal; Belle Grade Man, 24, Tried To Swim To Shore But Drowned

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene along with the Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Dive Team members. Their endeavors ultimately became part of a recovery effort. File photo: YES Market Media, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PARKLAND, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating an industrial accident that left a driver dead in Parkland on Monday, February 21. According to authorities, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a construction truck that went into a body of water at 15490 Loxahatchee Rd, Parkland.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene along with the Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Dive Team members. Their endeavors ultimately became part of a recovery effort.

According to investigators, the driver of a Caterpillar dump truck, Jeffrey Seraphin, 24,of Belle Grade, was traveling west within the construction site south of 15490 Loxahatchee Road. He was reversing towards the man-made canal to dump a load of dirt and mud. When the driver reversed past the point of safety, the truck began to slip back into the water. He was able to exit the truck and tried to swim to shore but was unable to reach safety and ultimately drowned.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue pronounced him deceased at the scene. Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide detectives were notified and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this accident.