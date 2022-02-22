CrimeLocalSociety

Caterpillar Dump Truck Driver Dies After Truck Slips Into Parkland Canal; Belle Grade Man, 24, Tried To Swim To Shore But Drowned

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene along with the Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Dive Team members
Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene along with the Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Dive Team members. Their endeavors ultimately became part of a recovery effort. File photo: YES Market Media, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PARKLAND, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating an industrial accident that left a driver dead in Parkland on Monday, February 21. According to authorities, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a construction truck that went into a body of water at 15490 Loxahatchee Rd, Parkland.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene along with the Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Dive Team members. Their endeavors ultimately became part of a recovery effort.

According to investigators, the driver of a Caterpillar dump truck, Jeffrey Seraphin, 24,of Belle Grade, was traveling west within the construction site south of 15490 Loxahatchee Road. He was reversing towards the man-made canal to dump a load of dirt and mud. When the driver reversed past the point of safety, the truck began to slip back into the water. He was able to exit the truck and tried to swim to shore but was unable to reach safety and ultimately drowned.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue pronounced him deceased at the scene. Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide detectives were notified and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this accident.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

General Flynn, Patrick Byrne, Roger Stone, Joe Flynn Will…

George McGregor

Man Shot Several Times In Parking Lot Of Spring Hill Bar…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Palm Beach Sheriff Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,688