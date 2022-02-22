Animal Rescue Worker Dies After Dog Attack In Oakland Park

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman after a dog attack that occurred on Thursday, February 17 in Oakland Park. According to authorities, at approximately 11:00 a.m., that Thursday, Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting an animal bite at 345 E. Commercial Blvd in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found two adult females injured. Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported the two females to a local hospital for treatment; one person was trauma alerted. The trauma alert patient, Pamela W. Robb, 71, of Oakland Park, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other patient, Jan Halas – Stenger, 53, also of Oakland Park, was treated for minor injuries.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed the dog was a large mixed breed that was found abandoned in the middle of the Everglades and brought to the facility a month earlier for rehabilitation.

Detectives say both women, who worked at the animal rescue facility, were attending to the dog when the animal attacked one of them. When the second woman tried to help her colleague, the dog attacked her as well. The dog was contained by responding deputies. Broward County Animal Care responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.

According to investigators, there were no prior incidents and no evidence of negligence or mistreatment of animals at the facility.