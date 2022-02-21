LocalPoliticsPress Releases

General Flynn, Patrick Byrne, Roger Stone, Joe Flynn Will Unveil Bi-Partisan Election Integrity Initiative at CPAC

By George McGregor
Draconian
The America Project, a 501c4 non-profit created by Overstock.com Founder Patrick Byrne, Plans To Develop Strategic Plan of Action to Secure 2022 Election. File photo: Anna Om, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SARASOTA, FL – With Americans from both sides of the political aisle concerned about the integrity of our elections heading into the 2022 mid-terms and 2024 presidential election, The America Project (TAP) is prepared to fund an eight state effort in hopes of monitoring the 2022 elections and train activists on how to expose political shenanigans at the ballot box. Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Georgia and Virginia will serve as the first eight states where TAP implements their efforts, which they are dubbing “Operation Eagles Wings.” 

According to TAP Founder Patrick Byrne, Operation Eagles Wings will educate election reform activists on everything from grassroots training to election canvassing and fundraising. Operations Eagles Wings also plans on preparing and circulating commentary on current election policies, where the strengths and weaknesses are in regards to the current laws on the books, in order to ensure the American people have access to fact-based truths about the election process across the United States.

“Our goal is to not only provide the proper training for Americans who want to make sure that there are no repeats of the errors that happened in the 2020 election, but also to educate them on how to manage volunteers and fundraise for their efforts in a way that allows each state to become self-sustaining and financially secure. In order to restore America’s trust in the integrity of our elections, we need to do everything in our power to protect the voting process from election meddlers who care only about serving crooked special interest groups that neither respect nor value the rule of law,” stated Byrne. 

A press conference detailing the primary and general election outlook for Operation Eagles Wings will be held at Beth’s Burger Bar (9938 Universal BLVD #120, Orlando, FL, 32819) at 10AM on February 25th, 2022 during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone, Lt. General Michael Flynn, Patrick Byrne, Joe Flynn and MAGA musician Bryson Gray will speak during the press conference and take questions from the media. 


George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

