Man Shot Several Times In Parking Lot Of Spring Hill Bar Expected To Survive, Police Say

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Witnesses called 9-1-1 to tell dispatchers that a man had been shot several times while in the parking lot of the establishment. The suspects, an unidentified black male and an unidentified Hispanic male, fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.
According to authorities, the victim was treated by patrons inside the bar until emergency medical services arrived on the scene. The suspects, an unidentified black male and an unidentified Hispanic male, fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

SPRING HILL, FL – In the early morning hours of Saturday, February 19, 2022 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a local bar called the Mermaids Lounge & Eatery located at 4564 Commercial Way in Spring Hill in reference to a report of a shooting.

According to authorities, the victim was treated by patrons inside the bar until emergency medical services arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of his gunshot wounds and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The investigation remains active and no additional details are available at this time.


Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

