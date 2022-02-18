Op-Ed: Complete Lack Of Evidence Is The Surest Sign That A Conspiracy Is Working

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

With Special Counsel John Durham’s recent indictments, with probably more to come, it is revealed that it was the Democrats and Hillary Clinton who were the real conspirator. File photo: Christopher E Zimmer, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Now that some of Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the Russian interference in the election of 2020 has been posted, you’d think, from how the news media has handled the report, you’d think his report was revealing nothing of importance regarding malfeasance by people associated with the Democrats and Hillary Clinton. John Durham has been investigating this Russian conspiracy claim for almost two years, mainly behind closed doors with very few if any leaks forthcoming out of his investigation. He has been diligent and professional, and his indictments show that diligence. But, since he found no Trump conspiracy, including in his campaign and administration, the Democrats and Hillary Clinton still consider that the Russian conspiracy was valid.

It seems that since the time Trump declared his intention of running for president and after he was elected, the three conspirators who were indicted, with ties to the Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign, are looked upon by the lefty politicians (Democrats) and the press as being free from pushing a phony scenario of Trump being in bed with the Russians. So far, it looks like it wasn’t Trump who was connected with the Russians, but it was the Democrats and Hillary Clinton who were the conspirators trying to undermine Donald Trump.

The Russian hoax wasn’t the only hoax that Trump had to confront before and after his election. Democrat members of Congress and Hillary Clinton were constantly claiming that Trump was an “illegitimate president” (something the Democrats are condemning Trump for doing today) along with most of the main stream liberal media, who could and should be considered the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.

Partisan congressional committees were set up, after the Democrats won the House in 2018, to investigate one made up conspiracy after another, with Trump in the cross hairs. Some Trump haters who have been accusing Trump of committing one conspiracy after another, were Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who were constantly claiming that that they had irrefutable proof of wrongdoing by Trump and his close associates in his administration. Most were proven phony, which, in some cases, caused the people associated with Trump, financial hardships in trying to defend themselves against the phony trumped up charges. Some who endured those phony attacks were Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, etc., and not to mention the angst and frustration that Trump, his family, and his administration had to confront and endure on a daily daily basis for over four years.

The conspiracy with Russia and after the Mueller investigation found no Trump/Russian conspiracy, the Democrats turned to another made up conspiracy, this time with a phone conversation that Trump had with Ukraine President Zelensky. This innocuous phone call was twisted and turned on its head by the Trump hating Democrats, with the intent of using that as a reason to impeach him during his final year as president. That gambit failed as the Senate failed to convict him. Even after Trump lost the election, the vindictive Democrats brought up another impeachment article as a result of the January 6 riot at the Capitol. Again, the Senate failed to convict him for the second time. Even today, the Trump haters are still going after Trump and his family. It seems that Trump is living in the Democrats heads 24/7.

So, now that finally, the non-partisan Special Counsel, headed up by John Durham, has come up with some indictments, with probably more to come, which showed the complete lack of evidence of Trump colluding with the Russians, instead it was the Democrats and Hillary Clinton who were the real conspirators, but to his haters, the Durham report is nonsense, and it was still the surest sign that the phony conspiracy accusing Trump was still real. I think the electorate have seen enough to conclude that these Trump haters will “pay the piper” this coming November with a Republican electoral tsunami in the House and possibly in the Senate.