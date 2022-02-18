VIDEO: Facebook Executive Fired After Being Caught In Hotel Room of Planned Meeting With Underage Boy; Agreed To Incriminating Video

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Jeren Andrew Miles of Palm Springs California, 35, is the subject of a video posted on February 16 on the YouTube channel of “Predator Catchers Indianapolis,” whose “about” page states that they are “Exposing as many online preds as we can.”

COLUMBUS, OH – The Manager of Community Development at Meta/Facebook has reportedly lost his job – and is potentially facing serious legal repercussions – after he was recently caught on video in an amateur “To Catch a Predator” – style sting operation while allegedly attempting to meet an underage boy for sex at a Columbus, Ohio hotel.

Jeren Andrew Miles of Palm Springs California, 35, is the subject of a video posted on February 16 on the YouTube channel of “Predator Catchers Indianapolis,” whose “about” page states that they are “Exposing as many online preds as we can.”

Miles is alleged by the group to have sent sexually explicit text messages to an individual that he believed to be a 13 year-old boy, and had later made plans to meet him in Le Meridien Columbus hotel for a sexual liaison.

In the video, Miles is seen being confronted in a hotel room by members of Predator Catchers Indianapolis (PCI), wearing what appears to be a dark-colored sweat suit with bare feet; the alleged pedophile agrees at the beginning of the video – which is over two hours in length – to allow the PCI members to interview him on-camera.

Over the course of the interview, Miles stated that he had engaged in sexually-charged text conversations with someone who he believed was a 13 year-old boy, but initially insisted that he had never planned to actually meet the child.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

“I was flirting, I was talking to him,” Miles said. “There was never any intention of meeting up with him.”

Breaking update: Jeren Andrew Miles, the Facebook executive allegedly caught in a YouTube child sex sting, has been fired by Meta. https://t.co/6h2fNDVwLP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 18, 2022 Jeren Miles, a Facebook employee, was allegedly captured on video saying he sent sexually explicit messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old boy.



https://t.co/udVplzhMgs — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 18, 2022

However, Miles later admitted that he had ultimately arranged a meeting with the boy, and that he had chosen and set up the location.

A PCI spokesperson informed The Post Millennial that information on their encounter with Miles – including chat logs – have been sent to multiple police departments.

“Our team members gained access to his room by knocking on his door and telling them why they were there. He then invited them in for a conversation about his online activity” the PCI spokesperson said. “Screen shots of the online conversation are being finalized and will be sent to the Columbus, Ohio and Palm Springs, California Police Departments later today.”

After news of the video’s release began to spread, media inquires to Meta/Facebook about Miles – who was the company’s Manager of Community Development – confirmed that he had been terminated.