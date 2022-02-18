Edgewater Man’s Sexual Advances On Two Teenagers Land Him In Jail; Detectives Asking Additional Victims To Come Forward

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to detectives, Gregory Seifert, 51, of Edgewater, Seifert offered cash to both victims in exchange for assisting in or witnessing sex acts with him. He is being transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond. Photo: Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – An Edgewater man has just been arrested after making sexual advances on two juvenile victims, and deputies are asking any others who have experienced anything similar to come forward.

According to authorities, Gregory Seifert, 51, is being charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious conduct, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of showing obscene material to a minor.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

In one case first reported last week, cell phone records show Seifert sent a 13-year-old girl a photo of his penis, offered her money for a picture of her feet and offered to buy her and her friends alcohol and vape pens.

In a second case reported this week, a 15-year-old girl reported Seifert had made several sexual advances on her, offered her money and provided her and her friends with alcohol. The victim also discovered a hidden camera placed in her bedroom by Seifert when he was at the house.

According to detectives, Seifert offered cash to both victims in exchange for assisting in or witnessing sex acts with him. He is being transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about a similar case is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-254-1537. You can also always call the 24/7 non-emergency line at 386-248-1777 or dial 911 in an emergency.