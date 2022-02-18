CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Searching For 35-Year-Old Man Missing From Pompano Beach Area For Over Two Weeks

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to detectives, 35-year-old George Garcia was visiting from Texas and his family reported him missing Thursday, February 17. He was last seen in the morning Wednesday February 2, in the area of 1001 Pine Drive in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 35-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach.

According to authorities, Garcia is about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, red hooded sweatshirt, black hat and blue jeans. Detectives say Garcia has multiple tattoos and is missing the lower part of his left arm. 

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts should contact Broward Sheriff’s Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4468 or the Broward Sheriff’s non-emergency number 954-764-4357.


Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

